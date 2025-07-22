LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > India > India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom

India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom

PM Modi's UK visit aims to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Key areas of cooperation include trade, technology, education, and defence. Bilateral trade hit $55B, and both nations are investing heavily in each other, with strong people-to-people and military ties.

Reports say that the UK is the sixth-biggest investor in India
Reports say that the UK is the sixth-biggest investor in India

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 22, 2025 22:57:18 IST

India-UK relationship will be significantly boosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit beginning Wednesday, Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has said.

PM Modi will embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom tomorrow and hold discussions with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer. During the visit, he will also call on King Charles III.

The visit gives both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and discuss ways to strengthen it further. They will also discuss issues of regional and global relevance.

India And UK To Expand Cooperation In Multiple Sectors

The India-UK partnership was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, and since then has seen regular high-level political exchanges, and both sides remain committed to taking this partnership to even higher levels.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who briefed the media on PM Modi’s visit to UK and Maldives earlier in the day in New Delhi, said the sectors of business, technology, research, education, innovation, and the knowledge economy have emerged as key pillars of India-UK bilateral cooperation.

“The Technology Security Initiative, for instance, which is coming up to its one-year anniversary, was signed last year and is a major indicator of where we are taking our ties in critical and emerging technologies sphere. The University of Southampton recently opened a campus in Gurugram, just last week actually, and this is the first foreign university to open a campus in India under the New Education Policy,” he said.

Bilateral Trade More Than USD 55 Billion Between The Two Nations

Misri stated that bilateral trade reached USD 55 billion in 2023-24. The UK is also the sixth-largest investor in India, with a cumulative investment of USD 36 billion. India is a significant source of Foreign Direct Investment in the UK, with a cumulative investment of nearly USD 20 billion.

“There are close to a thousand Indian companies in the UK that provide employment to nearly 100,000 people and have a cumulative revenue of over USD 91 billion. In the defence sector, we are seeing regular interactions and exercises amongst all three branches of the armed forces. We have placed military instructors at each other’s military academies, and one of the more significant partnership projects that we have embarked on in recent times is the agreement to look at electric propulsion capability between the two countries,” the Foreign Secretary said. 

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump’s Lunch With Pak Army Chief Munir Has India Eyeing China Again: Report

Tags: indiapm modi’tradeuk

RELATED News

Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference
2025 Renault Triber Facelift Will Launch Tomorrow: What’s New After 5 Years & How It Could Change the Game?
Government Announces Sharp Drop In Bad Loans: Gross NPAs Fall From 9.11% To 2.58% In 4 Years – What This Means For You
Aadhaar Not Enough to Prove Voter Eligibility, Election Commission Tells Supreme Court
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

More News

Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS
India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom
From Lauren Sánchez To Tom Holland: Celebrities Who Are Battling Dyslexia But Didn’t Give Up
Dark Chocolates vs Dates: Which One Is Healthier For Your Body?
Do Something Before It’s Too Late: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down In Video As She Gets ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Harassment
Ahaan Panday Thanks Ranveer Singh For Showering Love On Saiyaara: Words Don’t Suffice
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?
Christina Aguilera Puts A Glamorous, Edgy Spin To Her Iconic Versace Corset Dress Two Decades Later
Coca-Cola to Launch Cane-Sugar Version of Its Signature Cola in the US
Vaani Kapoor Opens Up About Colorism and Body Shaming In Bollywood: I Wasn’t Milky White
India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom
India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom
India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom
India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?