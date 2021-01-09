India is all set to chair three crucial subsidiary committees, Taliban and Libya sanctions committees as well as the Counter-Terrorism committee. This is India's eighth tenure at the UNSC as a non-permanent member.

India began its two-year tenure at the United Nation Security Council as a non-permanent member on January 1. After this addition, India is all set to chair three crucial subsidiary committees, Taliban and Libya sanctions committees as well as the Counter-Terrorism committee, announced the government.

India’s permanent representative to UN, Tirumurti said that the Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been a high priority for India, keeping in mind its strong interest in Afghanistan. India aims to keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their sponsors threatening the peace process in Afghanistan. “It has been our view that the peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand,” he said.

India’s responsibility of chairing this committee has put it in a position, where it will have a crucial say in the Afghan peace process. Its chairing of the Libya Sanctions Committee will put it in close consultations with all major world and regional powers, including the US, Russia, Turkey and UAE.

“We will be assuming the chair of this committee at a critical juncture when there is international focus on Libya and on the peace process,” said Tirumurti. India is positioned to chair the CTC in 2022, which coincides with the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

“The chairing of this committee has a special resonance for India, which has not only been in the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism, but has also been one of its biggest victims,” added Tirumurti.

