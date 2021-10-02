India is going to implement a reciprocal quarantine policy for British citizens coming to India. This comes after the UK government’s travel advisory mandated a 10-day quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the country. Sources say the new travel rules will be applicable from Oct 4.

According to sources, the Indian travel advisory mandates a 10-day quarantine at home or the destination address for British travellers. It is, however, unclear if the measures are to be followed only by British passport holders or by PIO and OCI card holders as well. The measures also include a compulsory RTPCR test on arrival in India.

This move was anticipated after India strongly condemned the discriminatory move by the British authorities. The UK government received heavy backlash for not recognizing the Indian digital vaccination certificates. The clarified said that their reservation was for the Indian vaccination certificate format that did not include the persons date of birth. The Indian government later added the option to download an international format of the vaccination certificate which includes the person’s date of birth. However, this did not result in a change of quarantine rules for Indian citizens.

The British government is yet to respond to the reciprocal travel restrictions by India. Sources suggest that New Delhi is waiting for the UK government’s action to decide on the future course of action. The EU earlier kept Covishield out of the list of recognized vaccines while including the AstraZeneca vaccine on the list. However, member states later individually recognized the vaccine for considering a person as inoculated.