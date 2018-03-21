Seychelles' opposition coalition affirmed on Tuesday, March 2-, that it would not ratify a deal singed with India in order to build a military base on one of the archipelago's outlying islands. In January 2018, India and Seychelles signed a revised agreement in order to build military infrastructure on Assumption Island for the Seychelles People’s Defence Forces. The entire project is approximate to cover a quarter of the petite island that measures mere 6.7 km in length and 2.9 km in width and cost approximately $550 million.

In a major blow to India, Seychelles opposition coalition said on Tuesday, March 20, that it would not ratify a deal signed with India to build a military base on one of the archipelago’s outlying islands. As per the deal, India will invest an amount of $550 million in building the base on Assumption Island in order to ensure the safety of its vessels in the southern Indian Ocean. According to Wavel Ramkalawan, head of the opposition, Linyon Demokratik Seselwa of Seychelles Democratic Union in Creole affirmed that the coalition “will not ratify the Assumption dead. This deal is dead”.

In January 2018, India and Seychelles signed a revised agreement in order to build military infrastructure on Assumption Island for the Seychelles People’s Defence Forces. After the revised agreement, Seychelles President Danny Faure claimed that the project was of utmost significance to the island nation. President Faure on Monday said he would meet Ramkalawan on 26 March to discuss the massive deal.

However, the presence of Indian military in the island nation is a crucial and sensitive matter. Concerned matters include: an influx of Indian workers will lead to domination of the economy by them, the creation of military base by foreign power considered as an insult to the sovereignty and national pride under the agreement, India will revamp the airstrip of Assumption Island, renovate the jetty and build living quarters for the Seychelles Coast Guard. The entire project is approximate to cover a quarter of the petite island that measures mere 6.7 km in length and 2.9 km in width and cost approximately $550 million.

