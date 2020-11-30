India is set to host the 19th meeting of the virtual SCO Council of Heads of Government on Monday. Venkaiah Naidu raised Pakistan's terror at the meet. He also sent a strong message on reforming UN and WHO.

India is set to host the 19th meeting of the virtual SCO Council of Heads of Government on Monday. The meet will be chaired by India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Venkaiah Naidu raised Pakistan’s terror at the meet. He also sent a strong message on reforming UN and WHO. “Time to bring much-needed reforms at global institutions. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. We are concerned about states using terror as state policy. There attempts to raise bilateral issues into SCO. Safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity is our priority,” said Naidu.

This meet will be crucial during a time when pandemic has affected the whole world at large. India will be hoping to strengthen greater trade, economic and cultural cooperation within SCO. India’s key agenda will be helping the SCO Member States in overcoming the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summit will end with the adoption of the Joint Communique (statement) under the Chairmanship of the Vice President of India.

In the upcoming year, India has also proposed to host the SCO Food Festival in 2021. Under the country’s Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020, India has particularly focused on enhancing three new pillars of cooperation. India has strongly stressed on Startups and Innovation, Science and Technology, and Traditional Medicine.

Pakistan will be represented by the Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs. Apart from member states, the four Observer States of SCO will also participate including the President of Afghanistan, the First Vice President of Iran, the Prime Minister of Belarus, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia.