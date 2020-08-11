India would be sending relief material to Lebanon. Tirumurti said that on the behalf of the Government and the people of India, conveys their deep condolences to the people and the government of Lebanon on this terrible human tragedy.

India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. Tirumurti said that on the behalf of the Government and the people of India, conveys their deep condolences to the people and the government of Lebanon on this terrible human tragedy.

He added that they were shocked by the loss of human lives and the widespread destruction. He further commended the spirit of locals and authorities for their resilience and dedication while coping with the blast tragedy. He further said that having paid his visit to Beirut the previous year, it was difficult to imagine that the vibrant city had been affected by the blast.

Tirumurti went on to say that he admired the resilience of the people and the dedication of rescue workers coping with the tragedy. Tirumurti further expressed solidarity with the Lebanese authorities and added that the Government of India is in discussion with the Lebanese government as to how India can contribute further and provide support.

He also said that India had recently sent Lebanon essential medical items to combat COVID-19. He said that they were immediately sending more relief and humanitarian material of medicine foodstuff and other essential items to do whatever they could to alleviate the difficulties on the ground. He added that they were in discussion with the Government of Lebanon on how they could contribute further and provide additional support.

A deadly blast rocked the Lebanese capital’s port on August 4, killing 158 people and injuring over 6,000 others, while its shock waves have caused damage, estimated at one billion USD to at least half of the city’s infrastructure.

According to the Lebanese government, the blast was caused by some 2,750 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was confiscated by the port authorities back in 2014 and stored in violation of safety protocols for years since.

