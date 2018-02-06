India has 130 nuclear weapons to Pakistan’s 140 while Russia leads the race of nuclear warheads with 7,000 weapons, according to data released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). France has 300 weapons followed by China that have 270 and United Kingdom is reported to have 215 nuclear warheads.

Although there has been a significant decline in the stockpile of nuclear weapons across the world since the end of Cold War, there are growing fears that a new and reformed arms race might be in place. According to data released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), United States of America and Russia are the global leaders of nuclear ammunition and boast a combined total of almost 14,000 nuclear weapons alone. In Asia, China (270) is followed by Pakistan, which has 140 nuclear weapons while India trails them with 130.

Experts believe that at least nine countries have deployed nuclear warheads in their military service. Although none of the countries have ever disclosed details of their nuclear arsenal, the staggering number of weapons with them speaks for itself. If reports are to be believed, there are a couple of countries that have mounted nuclear missiles on land, in the sea and at air bases; and they can be triggered anytime at a very short notice.

The United States and Russia signed The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in 2010 that requires both the countries to limit their nuclear weapons to 1,550 each. Within the treaty, both the nations are bound to share their nuclear details with each other to assure the compliance. But the growing tensions between them, conflict in the Middle East and alarming threat of North Korea has led to increased development of nuclear warheads.

