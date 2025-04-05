India, the UAE, and Sri Lanka have joined forces to develop a strategic energy hub in Trincomalee, strengthening New Delhi’s foothold in the Indian Ocean. The move comes as India counters China’s growing investments in Sri Lanka’s energy sector.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to jointly develop an energy hub in Sri Lanka, marking a significant step in New Delhi’s strategic engagement with Colombo. The trilateral agreement, announced by India’s foreign ministry on Saturday, comes amid growing competition between India and China in the region.

A Landmark Agreement Amid Geopolitical Competition

The pact was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, the first by a foreign leader since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office in September. The agreement underscores India’s increasing investment in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues its economic recovery from the 2022 financial crisis, during which India provided $4 billion in support.

This move also strengthens New Delhi’s regional foothold, as China’s state-owned energy firm, Sinopec, has already secured a $3.2-billion deal to construct an oil refinery in Sri Lanka’s southern port city of Hambantota.

India-UAE-Sri Lanka Energy Hub: A Strategic Project

The energy hub will be developed in Trincomalee, a strategically vital natural harbor located in Sri Lanka’s east. The project includes the construction of a multi-product pipeline and may involve utilizing a World War II-era oil tank farm, which is partially managed by the Sri Lankan subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking in Colombo, emphasized the importance of the UAE’s involvement in the initiative.

“The UAE is a strategic partner for India in the energy space and therefore was an ideal partner for this exercise that is being done for the first time in the region,” Misri stated. “The exact contours of UAE’s role will be elaborated once the business-to-business discussions kick off.”

The next step in the project involves selecting business entities that will assess the financing and feasibility of the energy hub.

Countering China’s Influence

The agreement amplifies India’s strategic rivalry with China in the Indian Ocean.

Announced during Modi’s visit to Colombo, the deal is the first major initiative under Sri Lanka’s new president. It includes pipelines, storage facilities, and a World War II-era tank farm, partially controlled by Indian Oil.

Meanwhile, China’s Sinopec is constructing a $3.2 billion refinery in the south, positioning the Trincomalee project as a direct geopolitical counterbalance.

India Expands Its Energy and Infrastructure Footprint

During his visit, Modi also inaugurated a $100 million solar power project, a joint venture between Sri Lanka’s Ceylon Electricity Board and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation. This initiative further cements India’s commitment to Sri Lanka’s renewable energy development.

In addition to energy collaborations, India and Sri Lanka have concluded their debt restructuring process. According to Sri Lanka’s Finance Ministry, the country owes approximately $1.36 billion to India’s EXIM Bank and State Bank of India. Following its default in May 2022, Colombo engaged in debt restructuring negotiations, securing a preliminary deal last June with bilateral creditors, including Japan, India, and China.

Beyond energy and finance, India and Sri Lanka also signed agreements covering power grid connectivity, digitalization, security, and healthcare, further deepening their economic and strategic ties.

