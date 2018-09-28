The UK went public declaring its unconditional support to India after the External Affairs Ministry and UK's foreign and commonwealth office held a dialogue on Friday. This has come as a big boon to India which has been actively seeking an entry into the NSG which is responsible for international nuclear commerce.

India has done more than enough to merit NSG membership: UK

The United Kingdom on Friday banged the drums of India’s contention to Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership citing that the nation has done everything at the international front to merit a berth in the elite group. The UK also reiterated that it saw India as a key member and protector of the international rules-based order.

The UK went public declaring its unconditional support to India after the External Affairs Ministry and UK’s foreign and commonwealth office held a dialogue on Friday. This has come as a big boon to India which has been actively seeking an entry into the NSG which is responsible for international nuclear commerce.

Despite strong opposition from China, India has been unrelenting in its push for Nuclear Suppliers Group membership. During the 2+2 dialogue, which was recently held, the US emphasised on getting India a swift entry to the much-coveted international group.

After the India-UK dialogue, a diplomatic source was quoted saying, “India has the right credentials for NSG membership and we believe it should be a member. Only the Chinese can explain what objections they have to India’s membership.”

The UK also stressed after the meeting that Pakistan’s current behaviour at the international platform, especially with India and rest of the countries will not prove to be a hindrance to India’s NSG bid.

Speaking on Pakistan, the source further added, “We don’t believe Pakistan is being difficult as fas ar international attempts to address the issue of North Korea nuclear programme issue are concerned.”

Although the UK and India agreed on a mutual approach towards North Korea and Iran, but the UK showed contempt over India’s decision to vote against ‘Addressing the Threat from Chemical Weapons Use’ – a proposal laid by the United Kingdom in June.

While shedding light on this matter, the source said, “We were disappointed to see India among the 24 Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) member countries, along with Russia, who voted against it but we hope India will review its position.”

However, India explained its decision to vote against it saying that the country was against the use of chemical weapons “anywhere, at any time, by anybody, under any circumstances”.

Earlier when the voting was being held, 82 OPCW countries had voted in favour of the UK’s draft decision which allows the chemical weapon watchdog to fix blame for attacks using chemical substances.

