Wednesday, March 5, 2025
India-UK Talks: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Khalistan Issue, Trafficking With Yvette Cooper

The discussion on extremism comes in the backdrop of multiple incidents involving pro-Khalistan groups in the UK, including attacks on the Indian High Commission in London and threats to Indian diplomats.

EAM S Jaishankar and Yvette Cooper


External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Home, Yvette Cooper, in London, where they discussed key issues, including trafficking and extremism. The meeting comes amid India’s ongoing concerns about the activities of Khalistan separatist groups in the UK.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar shared on social media platform X, “A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism.”

Sources indicate that India raised its concerns regarding the activities of Khalistani elements operating in the UK, particularly the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). India has repeatedly urged the UK government to take stricter action against such groups, which New Delhi believes are engaging in anti-India propaganda and activities.

Rise of Pro-Khalistan Activities

The discussion on extremism comes in the backdrop of multiple incidents involving pro-Khalistan groups in the UK, including attacks on the Indian High Commission in London and threats to Indian diplomats. New Delhi has consistently pressed London to curb such activities and ensure the safety of its diplomatic missions.

Jaishankar’s visit to the UK also includes high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. He met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds, discussing trade ties and the ongoing negotiations for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He also called on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to advance economic cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland, during which he will also visit Dublin on March 6-7 to meet Irish leaders and the Indian community there. The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to India’s diplomatic engagements with both nations.

