Sunday, March 30, 2025
  India-Ukraine Trade Ties Get A Boost As Ukrainian Apples Arrive In Indian Markets

India-Ukraine Trade Ties Get A Boost As Ukrainian Apples Arrive In Indian Markets

Ukrainian apples have made their way to Indian markets, marking a significant milestone in the trade relations between the two nations.

Ukrainian apples have made their way to Indian markets, marking a significant milestone in the trade relations between the two nations. The Embassy of Ukraine in India announced the arrival of the first batch in Delhi, emphasizing the growing bilateral trade between the countries.

The high-quality apples have successfully met Indian regulatory inspections, further fostering agricultural trade links.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, “Ukrainian Apples in India: Strengthening Bilateral Trade Ties- The 1st batch of Ukrainian apples has successfully arrived in India! This milestone is part of joint efforts by the Emb. of Ukraine in India, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. We thank Ukrainian producers for delivering high-quality products that met all inspection requirements under Indian regulations and were highly appreciated by the Indian side. This achievement expands the geography of Ukrainian agricultural exports, reinforcing Ukraine’s role as a reliable supplier of premium-quality produce.”

Expanding Agricultural Exports

This achievement is a result of collaborative efforts between the Embassy of Ukraine in India, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. By introducing Ukrainian apples to the Indian market, Ukraine continues to explore new trade opportunities, strengthening its position as a global exporter of high-quality agricultural products.

The initiative is seen as a strategic move to diversify Ukraine’s agricultural exports, contributing to its economic resilience. For Indian consumers, this also offers a wider selection of fresh produce, reinforcing the mutual benefits of this trade development.

Growing Bilateral Trade Volume

Trade between India and Ukraine has been witnessing steady growth. Between January and September 2024, bilateral trade reached USD 1.45 billion. Ukrainian exports to India amounted to USD 0.58 billion, while imports from India stood at USD 0.87 billion.

Ukraine’s primary exports to India include vegetable-origin fats and oils (USD 389.5 million), maize (USD 70.4 million), dried legumes (USD 21 million), and anthracite coal (USD 10.4 million).

Meanwhile, India exports pharmaceutical products (USD 117.3 million), mineral fuels and petroleum products (USD 80.1 million), used rubber tyres (USD 18.9 million), electrical machinery (USD 18.5 million), and flat-rolled steel (USD 17.3 million) to Ukraine.

With the successful entry of Ukrainian apples into the Indian market, the trade relationship between both nations is set to deepen further, paving the way for more agricultural and commercial exchanges in the future.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Miracle Amidst Mayhem: Thai Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Myanmar Amidst Earthquake Chaos

 

