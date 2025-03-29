Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
India, US Discuss Efforts To Reduce Trade Barriers For A ‘Balanced Trade Relationship’ Amid Tariff Concerns

India and the U.S. are deepening their strategic ties as top diplomats discuss trade, defense, and immigration. The talks come amid looming U.S. tariffs on India, underscoring shifting economic dynamics.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau held discussions on key bilateral issues, including efforts to reduce trade barriers, strengthen defense and technology collaboration, and address illegal immigration to the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of State.

The high-level talks took place as the U.S. prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on India starting April 2. The discussion underscores the growing strategic engagement between the two nations.

Trade and Strategic Cooperation in Focus

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of State, Deputy Secretary Landau acknowledged India’s role in addressing illegal immigration to the United States and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation on the issue.

“They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defense and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.

She further stated, “The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Foreign Secretary for India’s assistance in addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue.”

India Reaffirms Strategic Partnership with the U.S. Amid Trade Talks

The talks, held on Friday, also provided an opportunity for Foreign Secretary Misri to congratulate Landau on his recent confirmation by the U.S. Senate. He extended an invitation for Landau to visit India to further discussions on strategic collaboration.

“Congratulating Deputy Secretary Landau on his recent confirmation by the U.S. Senate, the Foreign Secretary underlined the deepening convergence of India-U.S. strategic interests and the significance of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The MEA also noted that the discussion covered “growing bilateral trade, defense and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration.” Both sides agreed to remain engaged on matters of mutual interest.

U.S. Cracks Down on Visa Fraud

The issue of illegal immigration was further highlighted by recent actions taken by the U.S. Embassy in India. On Wednesday, the embassy reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards visa agents and fixers who manipulate the system.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy stated, “Consular Team India is canceling about 2000 visa appointments made by bots. We have zero tolerance for agents and fixers that violate our scheduling policies.”

The embassy’s move aims to curb fraudulent activities that exploit the visa process, aligning with broader efforts to regulate migration policies between the two nations.

