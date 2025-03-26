Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • India-US Relations: Jaishankar Reveals Intense Discussions Underway Between Two Nations

India-US Relations: Jaishankar Reveals Intense Discussions Underway Between Two Nations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has revealed that India and the United States are engaged in "very open and intense discussions" regarding trade.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has revealed that India and the United States are engaged in “very open and intense discussions” regarding trade. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then US President Donald Trump agreed to conclude a bilateral trade agreement by the fall of that year.

Speaking at an event in Delhi hosted by the Asia Society, Jaishankar highlighted the progress made in trade talks and recalled Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the US earlier that year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Defense and Trade Partnerships

When asked about trade agreements between India and the US, Jaishankar emphasized the positive shifts that had emerged from the discussions between Modi and Trump.

“When we went to Washington in February when Prime Minister went and the discussions that he had with President Trump, I think overall our assessment was that we saw many changes which suited us or which in some ways formed a convergence on which we could build upon,” he noted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jaishankar particularly pointed to the defense sector as a key area of cooperation. He observed that Trump’s administration was “much more open and much more active in terms of building a security defense partnership and much more forthcoming about American technology possibilities.”

This shift suggested a new level of engagement between the two nations, offering India access to advanced American defense technology.

Bilateral Trade Agreement in the Works

India and the US were preparing to negotiate a landmark Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) amid the Trump administration’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on trade partners, including India.

Jaishankar acknowledged Trump’s active involvement in ensuring smoother transactions in defense procurement. “Our own experience in the first term, in his first term was that he personally took an interest in ensuring that some of the platforms which we had an interest in, which we wanted, which were sort of meandering their way somewhere through American bureaucracy, that he stepped in and made sure that this happened.”

Trump had previously criticized India’s high import duties, particularly on automobiles, stating, “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%.”

While addressing Congress, Trump announced that reciprocal tax measures would be implemented, reinforcing his administration’s push for fairer trade terms.

Energy and Technology: Expanding Cooperation

Beyond trade and defense, energy security was also a key topic in discussions between the two countries.

Jaishankar underscored India’s need for a “stable, reasonable, predictable energy environment” given its heavy reliance on imports.

He pointed out that while India had been importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US for about a decade, there was significant potential for increased imports due to America’s role as a “very, very stable supplier.”

On the technology front, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of Big Tech in fostering economic collaboration. “The success of BigTech is essential to make America great again. There is a connection between the two, and I think BigTech recognizes the importance of mobility and talent flows and the importance of partnerships,” he stated.

He also pointed to the need for “trusted vendors, trusted partners, and transparent partners” to build reliable global supply chains, a discussion that reflected the growing significance of digital and technological partnerships between India and the US.

India’s Stance on RCEP and Fair Trade Practices

Jaishankar also addressed India’s decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), citing concerns over trade imbalances and unfair competition.

“We continuously sought protections and safeguards because we had apprehensions about a surge of imports essentially spurred by non-market and subsidy support. We didn’t get it, the RCEP partners did not take our concerns seriously,” he explained.

He further stated, “At the end of the day, finally, forgive my saying it, presented us with a take it or leave it situation. And we left it.”

India’s hesitance to join RCEP stemmed from concerns about a “hollowing out” of its industrial capacity due to excessive imports from certain economies.

Jaishankar remarked, “Already we are today struggling with some very serious adverse trade balances. There are deep concerns in this country about the hollowing out of our industrial capacity. We believe that we’re getting again a lot of unfair competition out of economies east of India.”

The Road Ahead for India-US Relations

With trade negotiations in full swing, India and the US were actively working to shape a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

According to Jaishankar, both nations remained committed to reaching a bilateral trade agreement, and discussions had already progressed through virtual channels following Goyal’s visit to the US. “So, there’s a very active and intense trade discussion going on at this point of time,” he confirmed.

The evolving partnership between India and the US continued to expand across multiple sectors, from defense and trade to energy and technology.

As both nations navigated complex economic and geopolitical challenges, these discussions underscored the commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties in the years ahead.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Crackdown On Baloch Protests Condemned By UN Experts: Demand Release Of Detained Activists

 

Filed under

donald trump India India US Relations PM Modi S Jaishankar US

newsx

China Makes Medical History: Pig Liver Transplanted Into Human Patient
newsx

White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement
President Trump pledged t

Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses...
The death of a 17-year-ol

‘Send Our Children To Study, But Get Their Dead Bodies Back’: Family Of Kota Student...
newsx

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: US Trade War Is Hurting American Economy, Consumers
A humble juice seller in

When A UP Juice Seller Received A Rs 7.79 Crore Tax Notice; How Much Is...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Makes Medical History: Pig Liver Transplanted Into Human Patient

China Makes Medical History: Pig Liver Transplanted Into Human Patient

White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement

White House Confirms Trump’s Impending Auto Tariff Announcement

Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses Possible Compensation

Who Was Ashli Babbitt? Donald Trump Promises To Look Into Jan. 6 Defendants’ Deaths; Discusses...

‘Send Our Children To Study, But Get Their Dead Bodies Back’: Family Of Kota Student After Son Found Hanging In Hostel

‘Send Our Children To Study, But Get Their Dead Bodies Back’: Family Of Kota Student...

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: US Trade War Is Hurting American Economy, Consumers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: US Trade War Is Hurting American Economy, Consumers

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk