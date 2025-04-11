Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
India-US Relations: US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Michael Waltz Set For April 21 Visit

Their arrival signals Washington's renewed focus on strengthening ties with India at a time when President Donald Trump's tariff policies have sparked global trade anxiety.

New Delhi is gearing up for high-level visits from US Vice President JD Vance and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz on April 21. Their arrival signals Washington’s renewed focus on strengthening ties with India at a time when President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have sparked global trade anxiety.

According to top sources, both officials are scheduled to make separate trips to India beginning April 21.

Two Visits, Two Distinct Agendas

Vance’s visit is said to be largely private in nature but will include official engagements. He will be accompanied by Indian-American Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, with plans to explore several Indian cities including Shimla, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Delhi.

In contrast, NSA Michael Waltz is expected to undertake a focused diplomatic mission. He will engage in extensive talks with Indian counterparts on a host of strategic issues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both dignitaries are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his departure to Saudi Arabia on April 22 for a two-day official tour.

Strategic Talks and a New Era of Cooperation

The visits come at a crucial time. Trump recently announced a 90-day suspension of his sweeping tariffs for all countries except China. This move came amid rising concerns of a looming global recession caused by escalating trade tensions.

“The US NSA is visiting India to unveil initiatives for cooperation in areas of high technology, critical minerals and export controls,” sources said.

Waltz, a known advocate of close India-US relations, is scheduled to remain in India from April 21 to 23. His itinerary includes meetings with NSA Ajit Doval, PM Modi, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Reviving and Reshaping Technology Cooperation

During his visit, Waltz is expected to announce key actions under the recently launched TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative. This program is a reimagining of the earlier iCET (US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) which was introduced in 2022 under the Biden administration.

The iCET aimed to boost cooperation between the two nations in crucial technology sectors. TRUST now takes that vision forward, with a stronger emphasis on high-tech partnerships, critical minerals, export controls, and defence technology.

Just a few weeks ago, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was in India, where she held meetings with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar, and NSA Doval—setting the stage for deeper bilateral engagement.

Talks in February between Modi and Trump in Washington DC laid the groundwork for a potential Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with negotiations for the first tranche expected to begin by fall 2025.

“The US president’s tariff tussle has stoked fears of a global trade war,” noted one source, underscoring the importance of stabilizing global economic ties through strategic partnerships like the one between India and the US.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar Stand Firm: India Won’t Negotiate “At Gunpoint” With The US

 

