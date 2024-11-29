India Voices Concerns Over Bangladesh Violence And Extremist Rhetoric

India has expressed serious concern over the growing violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, urging the interim government to ensure their protection. The Ministry of External Affairs has consistently raised the issue with Dhaka, emphasizing the need to uphold the rights and safety of all minority communities.

India’s concerns come at a time when extremist rhetoric and targeted attacks on Hindus, including incidents of vandalism and desecration of religious sites, have been on the rise.

The foreign ministry reiterated its position, calling on Bangladesh’s interim government to take responsibility for safeguarding minorities. India also reacted strongly to the Bangladesh government’s labeling of ISKCON as a “fundamental organization,” emphasizing its global reputation for social service. In addition, India voiced concerns about the arrest of a Hindu priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, whose legal case is being closely monitored.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister, also spoke out against the arrest and other communal violence, calling for the immediate release of the Hindu priest and an end to the attacks on religious communities. The situation has drawn international attention, particularly due to the escalating violence against minority communities and the failure of the current government to address these issues effectively.

The rising tensions highlight a growing need for the Bangladesh government to take more decisive action to protect religious freedom and ensure the security of all its citizens, regardless of faith.

