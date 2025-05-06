‘India Will Drop US Tariffs to Zero’: Trump On US-India Trade Deal; But No Details Shared Yet

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a bold claim about India’s trade policies, saying the country has agreed to completely remove tariffs on imports from the United States. However, he didn’t give any details about which products or industries this would affect.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a bold claim about India’s trade policies, saying the country has agreed to completely remove tariffs on imports from the United States. However, he didn’t give any details about which products or industries this would affect.

In a brief exchange with reporters at the White House, standing alongside Canada’s Mark Carney, Trump said, “India, as an example, has one of the highest tariffs in the world. We’re not going to put up with that. And they’ve agreed already to drop it. They’ll drop it to nothing. They’ve already agreed.”

This surprise announcement comes as the U.S. continues trade talks with multiple countries, including India, in an effort to renegotiate deals that Trump believes are unfair to American businesses.

No Official Word from India Yet

So far, Indian officials haven’t confirmed Trump’s claim. The two countries have been going back and forth over trade issues for years, especially during Trump’s first term in office. At one point, both sides were close to finalizing a deal during his 2019 visit to India. But the talks collapsed just before the announcement, and since then, there hasn’t been any major progress—especially during the Biden administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While talks seem to have resumed, it’s still unclear whether a finalized deal is actually in place, and Trump didn’t share any signed agreement or timeline.

Background: Tariffs and Trade Tensions

The U.S. and India have had a rocky trade relationship, especially during Trump’s presidency. Trump has long criticized India for its high tariffs on American products. Back in 2019, his administration imposed a 26% tariff on Indian imports as part of a larger global strategy to pressure trading partners. That rate has since come down to 10% across the board, except for Chinese goods, which are now facing a massive 145% duty.

These new tariff changes were announced as part of a 90-day “pause” in early April, during which the U.S. hopes to reach better trade deals with other countries.

India Deal May Be One of the First, Says Treasury Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the U.S. is actively negotiating with 17 of its top 18 trading partners. China, the only exception, remains under much heavier scrutiny.

Bessent also repeated something he’s said in the past—that a deal with India could be one of the first major trade agreements to be finalized and announced. But like Trump, he didn’t offer specific timelines or mention what exactly is being discussed between the two countries.

Plenty of Promises, But Still Waiting for Action

This isn’t the first time Trump has made optimistic predictions about trade deals. During his earlier term, there were multiple instances where agreements seemed close but never materialized. With Trump now aiming for another term in office, trade seems to be once again a big part of his campaign messaging.

But for now, while Trump says India will reduce tariffs to “nothing,” there’s no official confirmation from India or any paperwork showing what that might look like. Until then, it’s just a promise—and both countries have a history of complicated trade talks.