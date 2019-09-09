Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov on Sunday said India will get S-400 air defence missile systems in 18-19 months. He confirmed that the advance payment has been received and the S-400 air defence missile technology will be delivered by the scheduled time.

Indian will get the S-400 air defence missile systems in 18 to 19 months as per its scheduled delivery time, Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov said on Sunday. Speaking to state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1, Borisov said that Russia has received the advance payment from India and air defence missile systems will be delivered in accordance to schedule time. Last month, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow and discussed other ways for boost bilateral cooperation. Last year, during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit both the countries had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal for S-400 air defence missile systems.

However, the US had warned India saying S-400 deal could attract sanctions under CAATSA law that restricts defence purchases from Russia, Iran, and North Korea. In 2018, a Chinese military agency was sanctioned under CAATSA to buy S-400s technology and Turkey was told it will be denied F-35s if it went ahead with its S-400 purchases.

In response to the US, India had said that it meets the criteria for sanction and it can not give away its long-standing wish to get S-400 air defence missile systems and good defence relations with Russia. India made it clear to the US that it does not intend to give up the deal as it boosts the Indian defence technology.

