Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • ‘India Will Never Give In To Nuclear Blackmail’ Says EAM S Jaishankar In Berlin

‘India Will Never Give In To Nuclear Blackmail’ Says EAM S Jaishankar In Berlin

Jaishankar’s remarks come just days after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In the wake of Operation Sindoor India’s decisive military retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar firmly reiterated India’s strong stand against terrorism, declaring that the country will "never give in to nuclear blackmail."


Speaking at a joint press briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin, Jaishankar underscored India’s position, stating, “India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and we will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard.”

Jaishankar’s remarks come just days after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead the deadliest attack since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Germany’s solidarity

The minister, currently on the final leg of a three-nation tour to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany, met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier on Friday. During their discussion, Jaishankar expressed India’s appreciation for Germany’s solidarity and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.

“Honoured to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Appreciate Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Backing India’s right to defend itself, Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul echoed support for global anti-terror efforts. “Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism,” he said, also welcoming the ceasefire and expressing hope for a lasting resolution.

India’s firm declaration of zero tolerance for terrorism, alongside its rejection of nuclear intimidation, sends a strong message at a critical time of geopolitical tension. As diplomatic efforts continue, New Delhi remains committed to safeguarding its sovereignty and regional stability.

ALSO READ: Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik India In Moscow, Says Russia Is Attentive To The Problem Of Terrorism: We Want To Work Together With India | NewsX Exclusive

