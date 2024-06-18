Indian Accused Of Plotting Sikh Murder In US Pleads Not Guilty

New York City, USA – An Indian man accused of plotting to kill a Sikh separatist leader in New York City has pleaded not guilty in federal court. Nikhil Gupta, 52, was extradited from the Czech Republic and arrived in the US on Friday.Gupta is charged by US authorities with attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and the leader of the Sikh separatist organization Sikhs for Justice. Prosecutors allege that Gupta was directed by an unnamed Indian government official, but India has denied any involvement in the alleged plot.

During his first appearance in the Manhattan federal courtroom on Monday, Gupta pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. His lawyer, Jeff Chabrowe, complained about the conditions of Gupta’s detention, stating that he had not been provided a vegetarian meal since his arrival and needed to be allowed to pray. Judge James Cott addressed the issues raised by Chabrowe and said he should speak to the judge again on Tuesday if the problems had not been resolved. Chabrowe called the case a “complex matter” for both India and the US and said people should refrain from “jumping to conclusions” about the allegations against Gupta.

The case has drawn the attention of several Khalistan activists, who attended Gupta’s hearing and held the movement’s flag outside the courthouse. Pannun, the alleged target of the plot, is a dual US-Canadian citizen and the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, an organization that supports the broader Khalistan movement, which calls for an independent homeland for Sikhs. The alleged plot has led to a deterioration in India-Canada relations, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that there were “credible allegations” that Delhi had been involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada last year. India has denied these accusations.

The case has also prompted a group of US lawmakers to urge Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lead a “strong diplomatic response” to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable. The lawmakers stressed the importance of the US-India relationship being grounded in a shared commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. Gupta is scheduled to appear in court again on June 28, and his defence team has vowed to pursue his case rigorously.

