Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Indian Airport Staff In Singapore Penalised For Keeping A Passenger’s AirPods

Indian Airport Staff In Singapore Penalised For Keeping A Passenger’s AirPods

A 29-year-old Indian national, Sundar Aravinth, working as an airport auxiliary police officer at Singapore’s Changi Airport, was charged with criminal breach of trust on Friday for misappropriating a pair of AirPods lost by a passenger.

Indian Airport Staff In Singapore Penalised For Keeping A Passenger’s AirPods


A 29-year-old Indian national, Sundar Aravinth, working as an airport auxiliary police officer at Singapore’s Changi Airport, was charged with criminal breach of trust on Friday for misappropriating a pair of AirPods lost by a passenger. Aravinth, who was unrepresented in court, indicated that he planned to plead guilty and admitted to taking the AirPods without considering the consequences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the hearing, Aravinth stated that he had no intention of engaging a lawyer, expressing a desire to return to India before his visa expired on March 31. He was informed that a special pass would be arranged for him while awaiting his next court appearance.

The incident took place on February 4 at Changi Airport Terminal 2, when a passenger accidentally left his AirPods on board an aircraft. After the cabin crew found the earbuds, they handed them over to Aravinth, who was on duty at the time. However, Aravinth chose to keep the AirPods for himself instead of handing them over to the lost and found office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an attempt to cover his actions, Aravinth submitted a photograph of his own unbranded earbuds to the lost and found office, claiming they were the found item. When the passenger was contacted to verify his lost property, he noticed the earbuds were not his. This discrepancy led to an internal investigation, which confirmed that Aravinth had kept the AirPods. The stolen earbuds were eventually recovered.

Aravinth is facing charges under Singaporean law, which stipulates that a criminal breach of trust can carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, a fine, or both. His case is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Also Read: Delhi Government’s Gift For Women’s Day, Announcement Tomorrow

Filed under

Indian Airport Staff In Singapore Penalised Passenger's AirPods

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Permanent Waiting Areas, More Cameras, New ID Cards: How Railways Plans to Decongest 60 Stations

Permanent Waiting Areas, More Cameras, New ID Cards: How Railways Plans to Decongest 60 Stations

Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To...

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR