Anand Shah, an Indian-American councilman from Prospect Park, New Jersey, has been charged in a sweeping mafia-linked gambling bust. Authorities say Shah helped run illicit poker games and online sportsbooks tied to the notorious Lucchese crime family.

NJ councilman Anand Shah charged in mob-run gambling ring linked to Lucchese family; part of $3M illegal operation across the state.

Anand Shah, a 42-year-old municipal councillor of Indian origin from Prospect Park, New Jersey, has been charged in connection with a mafia-run illegal gambling ring. Shah, who was serving his second term and oversaw finance, economic development, and insurance in the borough, is one of 39 individuals charged in a sweeping investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday that the charges include racketeering, gambling offences, money laundering, and other crimes. The probe has unearthed a complex gambling network allegedly tied to high-ranking members of the Lucchese crime family.

“The arrest of a sitting council member only adds fuel to that fire,” Platkin said, referring to public distrust in elected officials.

Inside the Operation: Two-Year Probe Uncovers $3 Million in Illegal Profits

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The arrests stem from a two-year investigation that uncovered illegal gambling operations across Woodland Park, Garfield, and Totowa, netting approximately $3 million in unlawful proceeds.

At the top of the hierarchy, authorities claim, was George Zappola, 65, of Red Bank, a member of the Lucchese ruling panel. Beneath him were Joseph “Big Joe” Perna, 56, a Lucchese captain from Belleville; John Perna, 47, a Lucchese soldier from Little Falls; and Wayne Cross, 75, from Spring Lake.

Shah allegedly managed illegal poker games and operated an online sportsbook connected to four members of the Lucchese family, Platkin said during a press conference held in Newark.

“This was a highly structured, highly profitable criminal enterprise run by people who thought they were above the law,” said Theresa Hilton, Director of the Division of Criminal Justice.

Raids at Restaurants and Poker Clubs Reveal Scope of Network

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers conducted coordinated raids across 12 locations in the state, including four illegal poker clubs—two of which operated out of restaurant backrooms. Authorities also searched a business in Paterson used to store gambling machines, as well as the homes of seven individuals suspected of managing various aspects of the illegal enterprise.

Another Indian-American, Samir S. Nadkarni, 48, from Longwood, Florida, was also charged. He is described by authorities as a “sportsbook sub-agent/poker host.”

The raids revealed a well-oiled structure: high-level managers who delegated daily operations, settled disputes, enforced debts through threats, and oversaw gambling revenues.

How the Racket Worked: ‘Rents’, ‘Rakes’, and Online ‘Packages’

The gambling ring operated with distinct tiers of roles:

High-Level Managers: Oversaw operations, settled disputes, and enforced compliance using threats when necessary.

Lower-Level Managers: Collected “rents” from poker game hosts.

Hosts: Recruited players, provided food and drinks, and financed the games. In return, they collected a percentage of each pot—known as the “rake.”

Dealers: Either paid by hosts or allowed to work off gambling debts by dealing.

Bettors: Could place bets on gambling machines while waiting to play.

On the digital front, online gambling agents managed groups of bettors referred to as “packages” on offshore websites. These agents and sub-agents were required to send up a share of their profits to higher-ups in the operation.

Platkin noted that such online platforms have allowed organized crime to modernize its operations.

“The websites allowed the mobsters to use the internet and technology to carry out the same criminal activities La Cosa Nostra had been doing the old-fashioned way since the 19th century,” he said.

Who is Anand Shah?

Anand Shah is the first Indian-American elected to the Prospect Park Borough Council and the first in Passaic County, New Jersey. A longtime resident since 2007, he began his public service in 2015 on the Zoning and Land Use Board. Outside politics, Shah is a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating over 15 franchise locations including Subway, Papa John’s, and Tilted Kilt Pub. Raised in Clifton, NJ, he hopes to inspire more Indian-American youth to engage in public affairs.

What Lies Ahead for Anand Shah and Others Charged

Shah faces multiple serious charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to promote gambling, and money laundering. If convicted on the most serious charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities clarified that Shah is not accused of using his public office to facilitate the criminal activities, nor is he considered a made member of the Mafia—rather, an associate.

He is scheduled to appear in Morris County court on Tuesday, where prosecutors are expected to argue for his detention pending trial.

Also Read: What We Know About The Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Killed Siemens Spain CEO Agustín Escobar And His Family