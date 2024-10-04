Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Paik's research delves into the complex experiences of Dalit women, shedding light on how caste-based discrimination and structural inequalities continue to impact their lives.

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Shailaja Paik, an Indian-American historian and professor at the University of Cincinnati, has received the prestigious MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, an $800,000 fellowship awarded annually to exceptional individuals making significant contributions in their fields. Paik’s research delves into the complex experiences of Dalit women, shedding light on how caste-based discrimination and structural inequalities continue to impact their lives.

Paik, a distinguished faculty member in history, as well as Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and Asian Studies, explores the intersecting effects of caste, gender, and sexuality. The MacArthur Foundation, in its announcement, stated that Paik’s work reveals “the enduring nature of caste discrimination” and demonstrates “the forces that perpetuate untouchability” in contemporary society.

Exploring Marginalized Narratives

Paik’s latest project investigates the lives of female Tamasha performers—participants in a popular yet stigmatized folk theater tradition historically linked with Dalit communities in Maharashtra. Her work confronts the stereotype of Tamasha as vulgar, highlighting how this label persists despite efforts by the state to reframe it as a symbol of Marathi cultural heritage. Her recent publication, The Vulgarity of Caste: Dalits, Sexuality, and Humanity in Modern India, examines these entrenched biases and explores the lived realities of these performers.

The MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as the “genius grant,” is awarded without application, with recipients selected anonymously based on recommendations. Each fellowship provides unrestricted funds over five years, enabling awardees to further their creative and intellectual endeavors.

Championing Caste and Gender Studies

Paik also critiques the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, India’s leading social reformer and principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Her work emphasizes how caste, combined with gender and sexuality, marginalizes Dalit women even in modern India. Speaking with NPR, Paik shared that her dedication to this research is deeply personal, influenced by her experiences growing up as a Dalit in Pune, India, and inspired by her father’s commitment to education.

With a master’s degree from Savitribai Phule University in Pune and a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK, Paik has held prominent roles as a visiting assistant professor of South Asian history at Yale University. Her impactful research now joins the ranks of previous MacArthur Fellows, which include notable Indian-Americans like writer Ved Mehta, poet A.K. Ramanujam, economist Raj Chetty, and lawyer and activist Sujatha Baliga.

Since its inception in 1981, the MacArthur Fellowship has supported over 1,150 talented individuals, spanning disciplines from academia to the arts, offering them an investment in their future contributions.

Must read: Bangladesh: Hindu Groups Protest in Chittagong Against Minority Persecution Before Durga Puja

Filed under

Dalit Tamasha performers Dalit women research MacArthur fellowship winner MacArthur genius award 2024 Shailaja Paik Shailaja Paik achievements Shailaja Paik MacArthur grant

Also Read

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Global Response To Israel-Iran War Intensifies; How Are Countries Preparing for Evacuations from Lebanon?

Global Response To Israel-Iran War Intensifies; How Are Countries Preparing for Evacuations from Lebanon?

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox