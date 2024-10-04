Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Paik's research delves into the complex experiences of Dalit women, shedding light on how caste-based discrimination and structural inequalities continue to impact their lives.

Shailaja Paik, an Indian-American historian and professor at the University of Cincinnati, has received the prestigious MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, an $800,000 fellowship awarded annually to exceptional individuals making significant contributions in their fields. Paik’s research delves into the complex experiences of Dalit women, shedding light on how caste-based discrimination and structural inequalities continue to impact their lives.

Paik, a distinguished faculty member in history, as well as Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and Asian Studies, explores the intersecting effects of caste, gender, and sexuality. The MacArthur Foundation, in its announcement, stated that Paik’s work reveals “the enduring nature of caste discrimination” and demonstrates “the forces that perpetuate untouchability” in contemporary society.

Exploring Marginalized Narratives

Paik’s latest project investigates the lives of female Tamasha performers—participants in a popular yet stigmatized folk theater tradition historically linked with Dalit communities in Maharashtra. Her work confronts the stereotype of Tamasha as vulgar, highlighting how this label persists despite efforts by the state to reframe it as a symbol of Marathi cultural heritage. Her recent publication, The Vulgarity of Caste: Dalits, Sexuality, and Humanity in Modern India, examines these entrenched biases and explores the lived realities of these performers.

The MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as the “genius grant,” is awarded without application, with recipients selected anonymously based on recommendations. Each fellowship provides unrestricted funds over five years, enabling awardees to further their creative and intellectual endeavors.

Championing Caste and Gender Studies

Paik also critiques the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, India’s leading social reformer and principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Her work emphasizes how caste, combined with gender and sexuality, marginalizes Dalit women even in modern India. Speaking with NPR, Paik shared that her dedication to this research is deeply personal, influenced by her experiences growing up as a Dalit in Pune, India, and inspired by her father’s commitment to education.

With a master’s degree from Savitribai Phule University in Pune and a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK, Paik has held prominent roles as a visiting assistant professor of South Asian history at Yale University. Her impactful research now joins the ranks of previous MacArthur Fellows, which include notable Indian-Americans like writer Ved Mehta, poet A.K. Ramanujam, economist Raj Chetty, and lawyer and activist Sujatha Baliga.

Since its inception in 1981, the MacArthur Fellowship has supported over 1,150 talented individuals, spanning disciplines from academia to the arts, offering them an investment in their future contributions.

