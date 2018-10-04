United States President Donald Trump has appointed Rita Baranwal, an Indian-American, to be secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the Department of Energy. The development comes days after he signed a new legislation to speed up the development of advanced reactors in the United States.

United States President Donald Trump has appointed Rita Baranwal, an Indian-American, to be secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the Department of Energy. The development comes days after he signed a new legislation to speed up the development of advanced reactors in the United States. The new law eliminates some of the financial and technological barriers standing in the way of nuclear innovation. According to a statement issued by the White House, Baranwal’s appointment awaits Senate confirmation. As a secretary of energy, she will be heading the office of Nuclear Energy.

She would look after the department’s nuclear technology research and the development and management of the department’s nuclear technology infrastructure.

At present, she is the Director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative. She was a manager in Materials Technology at Bechtel Bettis, where she led research and development in nuclear fuel materials for US naval reactors. She had also served as Director of Technology Development & Application at Westinghouse.

Baranwal completed her BA in Materials Science and Engineering from MIT and PhD from the University of Michigan. Baranwal recently said that the US nuclear industry is equipped to lead the world in deployment of innovative nuclear technologies to supply urgently needed abundant clean energy both domestically and globally.

In a blog post last week, she further said the unconventional and energetic spirit that created the commercial nuclear energy industry will again transform our country.

