A Chinese soldier, who had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh, has been handed over to the Chinese side by the Indian Army on Wednesday morning, said the Chinese-state media Global Times' editor-in-Chief, Hu Xinjin.

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, on Tuesday night. The soldier was handed over to China after completion of formalities.

Chinese soldier was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to the Indian Army, the soldier had strayed across the Line of Actual Control in Demchok.

According to the Indian Army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region.

Chinese-state media Global Times’ editor-in-Chief, Hu Xinjin tweeted,”The Indian side handed back the Chinese soldier who got lost in the border area to the Chinese side early Wednesday morning. His safe return brings an optimistic message to the tense China-India border. It is hoped the cooperation can grow into more mutual trust between the two.”

