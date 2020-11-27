Indian Army is soon going to get Israeli Heron and American mini drones for upgrading its surveillance capabilities in Eastern Ladakh and other areas along the China border.

In a major boost to its capabilities amid China border dispute, Indian Army is soon going to get Israeli Heron and American mini drones for upgrading its surveillance capabilities in Eastern Ladakh and other areas along the China border. As per government sources, the deals for the acquisition of the Heron surveillance drones is in the final stages and is expected to be inked in December. It is believed they will be deployed in the Ladakh sector.

The defence forces are doing the acquisition of these drones under the emergency financial powers granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Amid the ongoing Indo-China Border clash, the forces can buy equipment and systems worth Rs 500 crores to upgrade themselves.

The mini-drones being acquired from the US will be provided at the Battalion level to the troops on the ground. The Indian defence forces have been taking these initiatives to acquire weapon systems which can help them in the ongoing conflict with China.

The Indian Navy has leased two Predator drones which have been taken from American firm General Atomics. The last time such a facility was given to the defence forces was in 2019 right after the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan.