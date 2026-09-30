Indian Captain Fights Back After Co-Pilot Attack, Prevents Possible Mid-Air Disaster Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight

An Indian national serving as the captain of a flydubai flight reportedly fought back after being attacked by his co-pilot during a mid-air confrontation, helping prevent a potentially catastrophic incident, according to Israeli media reports. The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia after emergency signals were transmitted during the incident. The reports, citing Israel’s Ynet News and Channel 12, said the captain was stabbed during the confrontation but managed to resist the co-pilot. The aircraft was carrying around 180 passengers, most of them Israelis. However, details about the pilots’ identities and the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

Chaos Inside the Cockpit

Passengers described terrifying moments after screams were heard inside the aircraft. One passenger’s family member told Reuters that her daughter heard shouting and saw a man with a knife attacking a pilot. Blood was reportedly seen inside the cockpit. Other passenger accounts also described panic as the situation unfolded.

Two Pilots Incapacitated, Fellow Pilots Step In

As the situation escalated, off-duty pilots travelling among the passengers reportedly stepped in to help. Reports said the aircraft was eventually brought under control and diverted to Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft transmitted an emergency signal followed by a code associated with possible unlawful interference. The incident initially raised fears of a hijacking or terror attack.

Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia

The flydubai flight ultimately landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with passengers reported safe. Flydubai confirmed that an incident had occurred during the flight and said it was working with the relevant authorities. Investigations are continuing to establish exactly what happened inside the cockpit and the motive behind the confrontation.

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