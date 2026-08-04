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Home > World News > Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued

Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued

13 Indian sailors and 1 Yemeni crew member were rescued unharmed after their cargo ship was targeted and sunk in the Red Sea.

All 14 crew members were successfully rescued in a joint naval operation. (Source:Reuters)
All 14 crew members were successfully rescued in a joint naval operation. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 21:56 IST

All 14 crew members aboard an Indian cargo ship have been safely rescued after the vessel was struck by an explosives-laden boat off Yemen’s western coast. Reports indicate that the cargo vessel, identified as the Faize Noore Oliya, reportedly sank after being targeted while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah in the Red Sea. Despite the attack and the ship’s sinking, no casualties were reported, and all 14 individuals comprising 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni national were saved.

Indian Vessel Attacked in the Red Sea

The Faize Noore Oliya was navigating through the Red Sea when the explosive craft struck, causing severe damage that ultimately led to the ship sinking. A swift rescue operation carried out jointly by naval and coast guard units saved everyone on board. In an official statement, the National Resistance Forces (NRF) confirmed that their Coast Guard and naval units executed the joint operation immediately following the attack. The rescued crew members were transferred to a safe location, where they received medical treatment and assistance.  

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Who Attacked Indian Vessel

According to reports, the NRF attributed the attack to Yemen’s Houthi group. The Houthis have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. The NRF, deployed along Yemen’s western coast near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, is led by Tareq Saleh, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council.  This latest incident marks a dangerous escalation following renewed threats to maritime navigation in the Red Sea, coming on the heels of a resurgence in commercial shipping attacks last month. Last month, the Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia across the Red Sea. The Kingdom responded firmly, issuing a clear warning to the Houthis against targeting vessels in international waters.  

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Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued
Tags: Faize Noore Oliya vessel attackhome-hero-pos-1Indian sailors rescued Yemen coastIndian ship attacked Red SeaRed Sea cargo ship sunkRed Sea explosive boat attack

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Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued
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