Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
Indian Climber Subrata Ghosh, Filipino Mountaineer Die On Mount Everest In Season’s First Fatalities

Two climbers — an Indian and a Filipino — have died on Mount Everest, becoming the first casualties of the current March–May climbing season. The Indian mountaineer died below the Hillary Step while descending, while the Filipino climber passed away at the South Col during his ascent.

Indian Climber Subrata Ghosh, Filipino Mountaineer Die On Mount Everest In Season's First Fatalities

Indian and Filipino climbers die on Mount Everest, marking the first fatalities of the 2025 spring climbing season.


Two climbers — one from India and the other from the Philippines — have died on Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, marking the first fatalities of the ongoing March–May climbing season, Reuters reported.

Indian Climber Dies Below Hillary Step, Mount Everest

Subrata Ghosh, a 45-year-old mountaineer from India, died on Thursday while descending after successfully reaching the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit of Everest. He reportedly refused to descend from below the Hillary Step, according to Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal’s Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition, the company organizing the climb.

“He refused to descend from below the Hillary Step,” Bhandari was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Hillary Step is a nearly vertical rock face located in the “death zone” — a perilous region above 8,000 metres (26,250 feet), where oxygen levels are critically low and cannot support human life for extended periods.

“Efforts are underway to bring his body down to the base camp. The cause of his death will be known only after post mortem,” Bhandari added.

Filipino Climber Dies at South Col, Mount Everest

The second victim, Philipp II Santiago, also 45, from the Philippines, died late on Wednesday while ascending. He passed away at the South Col, the fourth and final high-altitude camp before the summit.

“Santiago was tired when he reached the fourth high camp and died while resting in his tent,” said Himal Gautam, an official from Nepal’s tourism department.

Both Ghosh and Santiago were part of an international expedition managed by Bhandari’s company.

Climbing Season Underway Amid Record Permits

Nepal has issued 459 climbing permits for Everest during the current season, which runs through May. So far, nearly 100 climbers and their Sherpa guides have successfully reached the summit this week.

According to the Himalayan Database and mountaineering officials, more than 345 climbers have lost their lives on Everest since expeditions began over a century ago.

