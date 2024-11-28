Indian Consular Staff In Canada Under Audio-Video Surveillance: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized in the Rajya Sabha that respect for each other’s concerns, territorial integrity, and sovereignty is fundamental for a stable bilateral relationship between India and Canada. Indian consular officials in Vancouver were recently informed by Canadian authorities that they have been and continue to be under “audio and video surveillance,” with private communications being “intercepted,” the Centre revealed in Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed this in a written response, stating that these actions violate diplomatic norms.

“Government of India lodged a strong protest with the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on this issue vide its note verbale dated November 2, 2024, as these actions were a flagrant violation of all diplomatic provisions,” Singh noted.

Surveillance Targeting Indian Diplomats

Responding to questions about cyber and other forms of surveillance, Singh quoted an MEA spokesperson who had earlier said, “By citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices.”

On the issue of diplomat safety, Singh informed Parliament that the Indian government is in continuous engagement with Canadian authorities to ensure adequate protection. However, he revealed that Canadian authorities recently expressed their inability to provide security cover to Indian consular camps against violent acts by extremist elements.

Singh also highlighted that Canada’s National Cyber Threat Assessment report for 2025-2026 placed India under “Cyber threat from state adversaries.” The MEA dismissed this as an example of Canada’s “negative approach” to bilateral ties, noting that accusations were made “without any evidence.”

Concerns Over Pro-Khalistan Activities

The minister reiterated India’s concerns over pro-Khalistan activities in Canada. “Government of India has repeatedly urged the Canadian Government to take prompt and effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil. This includes preventing extremist elements from glorifying assassinations, issuing threats to Indian leaders and diplomats, and conducting so-called ‘referendums’ for India’s balkanization,” Singh stated.

With nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians and over 427,000 Indian students in Canada, Singh highlighted the welfare and safety of the Indian diaspora as a priority for the Indian government.

Ties between India and Canada worsened after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. India dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and reiterated that the core issue remains Canada’s tolerance of anti-India elements operating freely from its soil.