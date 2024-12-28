Indian Diaspora Group Denounces Racist Attacks On Sriram Krishnan, Trump’s AI Advisor

Indiaspora strongly condemns the racist attacks on Sriram Krishnan, recently appointed as Trump’s Senior AI Advisor. The Indian-American community expresses full support for his appointment, emphasizing Krishnan's significant contributions to AI policy.

Indiaspora has strongly condemned the racist attacks targeting Sriram Krishnan, who was recently appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as Senior AI Advisor. The advisory issued on Saturday emphasized that such attacks have no place in public discourse and stressed the importance of supporting Krishnan’s appointment to this significant role.

Indiaspora Stands Strong Against Racism

Indiaspora expressed its unequivocal support for Krishnan, stating, “There is absolutely no room for racially motivated attacks in our discussions. At Indiaspora, we categorically denounce racism in all its forms.” The statement reaffirmed that Krishnan, with his extensive experience in the tech world, will contribute greatly to America’s leadership in artificial intelligence.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna Defends Krishnan

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna also came to Krishnan’s defense, criticizing those who targeted him over his Indian heritage. Khanna highlighted that the ability of the United States to attract top global talent is what sets it apart, emphasizing that American exceptionalism is evident in the diverse backgrounds of leaders like Krishnan. Khanna pointed out that those criticizing Krishnan for being born in India should reconsider their stance, citing the successful careers of figures like Elon Musk (South Africa) and Jensen Huang (Taiwan).

Sriram Krishnan’s New Role and Career Highlights

Krishnan, who was nominated by Trump as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, brings impressive credentials to the role. His career began at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure, and he later served as a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. Krishnan has invested in numerous companies, including SpaceX, Figma, and Scale.ai, and has held leadership positions at Meta, X, and Microsoft.

In his response to the appointment, Krishnan expressed gratitude, saying, “I’m honored to serve the country and contribute to ensuring continued American leadership in AI, working closely with David Sacks. Thank you, President Trump, for this opportunity.”

Krishnan’s Vision for AI Policy in the U.S.

As part of his new role, Krishnan will focus on strengthening U.S. leadership in AI and collaborating with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. He will work closely with David Sacks to shape and coordinate AI policies across government sectors.

