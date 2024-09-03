Indian Diaspora In Brunei Celebrates PM Modi’s Visit

Indian diaspora in Brunei express immense joy and honor at meeting PM Modi during the inauguration of the new High Commission Chancery in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Dr. Alexander, a long-time resident in Brunei, shared his feelings saying, “I am one of the longest-serving Indian nationals in Brunei. I have been here for more than 38 years, and we have enjoyed our stay here. We are happy and honored to have our PM Modi in Brunei for the first time. It’s been a big event. We are hopeful that the relationship between India and Brunei will improve.” He highlighted the significant role Indians have played in Brunei’s development, noting their contributions in various professional fields.

Rohini’s Dream Come True

Rohini from Kerala, who has been in Brunei for 30 years and worked at the British International School for 20 years, expressed her excitement, saying, “We were mesmerized and stunned to see PM Modi. It is a dream come true. He is the ‘Pratham Sewak’ of our country. We have no words to express our joy.” She further described the inauguration of the new Chancery and her experience of having PM Modi light the auspicious lamp at the ceremony, expressing pride and happiness for being part of the grand occasion.

A Child’s Artwork and PM Modi’s Appreciation

Another resident shared her joy at meeting PM Modi, noting, “PM Modi saw the paintings made by the children and he liked them. He also gave his autograph on the painting. I am feeling very happy and excited.”

The New Chancery: A Symbol of Indian Heritage

The new chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones enhances its aesthetic appeal, blending classic and contemporary elements. The design pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage while creating a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi’s Address and Acknowledgement

During the inauguration, PM Modi lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque, interacting with the Indian community members present. He appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and emphasized the strengthening of bilateral ties. The first phase of Indian migration to Brunei began with the discovery of oil in the 1920s, and currently, approximately 14,000 Indians reside in Brunei. Their contributions to Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors have been well acknowledged.

PM Modi’s Social Media Post

PM Modi also shared on X, expressing his delight at inaugurating the new Indian High Commission Chancery. He stated, “Delighted to inaugurate the new Indian High Commission Chancery; it demonstrates our stronger relationship with Brunei Darussalam. This will also serve Indians in Brunei Darussalam.”

