Monday, April 28, 2025
Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

Protestors criticised Pakistan for the "heinous and cowardly" act and highlighted that state sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has no place in the world. The protest ended peacefully at 4pm

Indian Diaspora In Frankfurt Protests Against Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice For Victims

ANI


Indian diaspora organised a protest rally in Frankfurt on Sunday against Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed in the Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 300 members of Indian Diaspora gathered in front of Hauptbhanhof (Central Railway Station) and organised protest march from Hauptbhanhof to Dom Romer, passing through prominent streets in Central Frankfurt expressing solidarity with the families of terror victims.The protesters were holding placards and banners against cross border terror attack by Pakistan based group.

They shouted slogans against Pakistan and expressed solidarity with terror victims. The speakers strongly condemned the attack and expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

Criticised Pakistan

Protestors criticised Pakistan for the “heinous and cowardly” act and highlighted that state sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has no place in the world. The protest ended peacefully at 4pm (local time).

In solemn remembrance of the 26 tourists who lost their lives, Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple Berlin, Germany organized a Shanti Homa (Prayer for the peace) on Sunday.

The Indian Hindu community came together in prayer, mourning the lives lost and offering collective strength to the bereaved families.

“Through sacred rituals and heartfelt prayers, we expressed our deepest condolences and unwavering solidarity with the victims and the people of India. This gathering was not only an act of mourning but also a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to peace, unity, and resilience. In this time of sorrow, we stand together — unshaken, compassionate, and proud — honoring the memories of the departed and drawing strength from our collective spirit,” a statement by the temple said.

“May peace prevail, and may the memories of the victims continue to inspire unity and courage,” the statement added.

At a time when the country is mourning the loss of 26 lives at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam horrors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, in his monthly radio programme, assured the affected families that the perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the “harshest” response.

While addressing the 121st episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi stated, “The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response.”

(With ANI Inputs)

