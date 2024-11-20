As the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years, PM Modi's arrival marks a momentous occasion for the community

Excitement and pride filled the air as the Indian diaspora in Guyana showcased a vibrant display of Indian culture ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit. As the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years, PM Modi’s arrival marks a momentous occasion for the community, deeply rooted in Indian traditions.

A Warm Welcome for a Historic Visit

PM Modi’s visit to Guyana is the final stop in his three-nation tour, and the significance of this trip is not lost on the Indian diaspora. Members of the community, representing all age groups, gathered enthusiastically to welcome the Prime Minister.

“It was 1968 when an Indian PM came here for the last time. People are very excited, and we are waiting for PM Modi,” said Rudra Jayanta Bhagawati, Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Guyana, during an exclusive interview with ANI.

Bhagawati added, “It is a big gift for Guyana that PM Modi is coming here. Here we maintain Indian culture, customs, and traditions.”

Vibrant Cultural Celebrations in Guyana

The Indian diaspora, which makes up over 40% of Guyana’s population, organized lively cultural performances to celebrate the Prime Minister’s visit. Community members sang songs, raised chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” and adorned the streets with traditional Indian decorations.

A member of the diaspora shared, “We are very happy to welcome PM Modi. He is a world leader and a shanti-doot who is striving hard to unite the world. He is working hard to take India into its golden age.”

The Indian community in Guyana traces its roots back over 200 years when their ancestors were brought by the British. Since then, they have preserved their heritage through music, dance, attire, and cuisine, making this visit by PM Modi deeply significant for them.

Strengthening India-Guyana Ties

During his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit with the Prime Minister of Grenada, the current Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Leaders from all CARICOM countries will be present, making this summit a critical platform for regional collaboration.

Additionally, PM Modi is set to hold delegation-level talks with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and deliver an address to the National Assembly of Guyana. These discussions are expected to pave the way for stronger bilateral relations and broader regional partnerships.

A Milestone for India-Guyana

The visit comes at a time when India is expanding its global outreach, emphasizing partnerships with the Global South. PM Modi’s interactions with CARICOM leaders are expected to address mutual priorities, including sustainable development, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Guyana, with its rich natural resources and a significant Indian diaspora, offers unique opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education. The visit is anticipated to foster stronger economic ties while deepening cultural and historical connections.

PM Modi’s Global Agenda

PM Modi’s stop in Guyana follows his successful participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, where he championed India’s role in addressing global challenges such as hunger and poverty. On the sidelines of the summit, he also held bilateral discussions with Australia to bolster strategic cooperation.