Indian Embassy Releases Emergency Helplines As Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Escalates

Amid the escalating tension near the Thailand-Cambodia border, the Indian embassy in Thailand issued an advisory for Indian nationals urging them to avoid travelling to seven provinces in Thailand on Friday.

The Embassy of India posted on X, “In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas.”

The Embassy also said that in case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh, at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

Previously, TAT Newsroom wrote on X that amid the ongoing turmoil, seven provinces are now not recommended for visiting these are Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand revealed 2024 data that 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, making Indians the third-largest tourist group visiting Thailand.

The US State Department on Friday also advised its citizens to avoid all travel to the area within 50 km of the Thailand-Cambodia border following the military conflict in the region.

The conflict occurred on early Friday morning in three flashpoint zones along the disputed frontier, reportedly began to subside by the afternoon, reported AFP. The Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, officials revealed one civilian death and five remain injured.

Thailand’s health ministry reported 15 fatalities, including 14 civilians and one soldier, and 46 wounded, including military personnel.

