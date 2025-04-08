Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Indian Entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi Alleges Harsh Detention By FBI At Alaska Airport Over Powerbank

Indian Entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi Alleges Harsh Detention By FBI At Alaska Airport Over Powerbank

Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi claims she was detained by US police and FBI at Alaska’s Anchorage airport for 8 hours over a suspicious powerbank. She missed her flight and faced harsh treatment.

Indian Entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi Alleges Harsh Detention By FBI At Alaska Airport Over Powerbank


Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi has alleged that she was detained for eight hours by the US police and the FBI at Alaska’s Anchorage airport after a powerbank in her handbag was deemed “suspicious” by airport security.

Sharing her ordeal on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi described the experience as distressing and humiliating. She claimed she was physically checked by a male officer on camera, forced to remove her warm clothes, kept in a cold room, and not permitted to use the restroom or make a phone call during the entire period of detention.

In her post, she tagged External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs, urging them to take note of the incident. “I don’t have to imagine, already past the worst 7 hours,” she wrote, expressing deep anguish over the treatment meted out to her.

According to Chaturvedi, airport officials confiscated her mobile phone and wallet, and she was not allowed to contact anyone—leading her to miss her flight. The only reason cited for this extensive detention, she said, was the powerbank, which the airport authorities reportedly found suspicious.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident took place at the Anchorage airport in Alaska, where Chaturvedi had been vacationing. Prior to this, she had posted several updates from her trip, including photos of the northern lights and a hike to a snow waterfall. Her travel experience, however, took a dramatic turn following this airport incident.

“Imagine being detained for 8 hours and asked the most ridiculous things,” she wrote, emphasizing the trauma she endured in a foreign country.

No official statement has yet been released by the US authorities regarding the incident.

This incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users questioning the treatment of Indian citizens abroad and demanding an official response from the Indian government.

ALSO READ: Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Begins First Official Visit to India

Filed under

Alaska airport FBI detention Shruti Chaturvedi

Dubai has played a key ro

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership
newsx

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns
Comedian Kunal Kamra foun

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter
JD Vance makes

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks
The Trump administration

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation...
As the ruckus continued i

J&K Assembly: Opposition Blames NC-BJP Nexus, Demands Removal Of Jammu and Kashmir Speaker
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

PM Modi Meets Crown Prince, Says Dubai Has Played Key Role In India-UAE Partnership

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s 8-Year-Old Son Injured In Singapore School Fire, Hospitalized With Burns

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks

JD Vance Refers to Chinese People as ‘Peasants’, Beijing Blasts VP’s ‘Ignorant’ Remarks

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation Order: Report

Migrants in US Could Be Fined $998 a Day for Failing to Leave After Deportation...

Entertainment

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank