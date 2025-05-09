Indian Envoy Exposes Pakistan-Sponsored Terror With Photo Proof

The image was also showcased during a press briefing in New Delhi, reinforcing India’s long-standing assertion that the Pakistani military actively supports and harbors terrorists.

In a direct and damning revelation, India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, accused Pakistan of state-sponsored terrorism, offering what he described as irrefutable proof during an interview with Sky News. The image he presented showed top Pakistani military officers in close proximity to a US-sanctioned terrorist at a funeral ceremony for individuals killed by Indian forces under Operation Sindoor.

The image, which quickly caught global attention, included Pakistani flags draped over the coffins—indicating, according to India, official state recognition of the deceased militants.

Terrorist Funeral Attended by Pakistani Military Raises Alarming Questions

Holding up the enlarged photograph during the interview, Mr. Doraiswami said, “Let me show you this photograph from yesterday. I believe it is for your viewers. This person here is a sanctioned terrorist under the American sanctions regime. His name is Hafiz Abdur Rauf. He’s a brother of the founder of the terrorist group that you’re mentioning.”

He pointed to uniformed Pakistani military officers standing behind Rauf. “Look who is behind him. Pakistani military. Look at the coffins there. They have the Pakistani national flag. If you’re going to be giving terrorists state funerals, what does that make of your system?”

According to Indian officials, this public ceremony, where known terrorists were honored with full military presence, is not an isolated case but part of a consistent pattern by Pakistan’s establishment in backing extremist elements.

The image was also showcased during a press briefing in New Delhi, reinforcing India’s long-standing assertion that the Pakistani military actively supports and harbors terrorists.

Airstrikes and Retaliation After Pahalgam Attack

The timing of Doraiswami’s disclosure comes soon after India launched a series of precision airstrikes targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes were described as direct retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Among the sites targeted was the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, a city often highlighted by Indian intelligence as a key terror hub. The BJP also circulated a social media image of Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, marked with the word “eliminated.”

Abdul Rauf Azhar’s track record includes some of India’s most traumatic terror incidents: the 1999 hijacking of IC-814, the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001, and the 2016 assault on the Pathankot airbase.

During the IC-814 hijacking, India had to negotiate under extreme pressure, resulting in the release of Masood Azhar and two other terrorists in exchange for hostages.

India Dismisses Pakistan’s Call for International Probe

In his conversation with Sky News, Doraiswami questioned the credibility of Pakistan’s demand for an international inquiry into recent events.

He referred to past instances where India had cooperated in good faith, such as allowing Pakistani investigators into the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016. According to Doraiswami, “the cooperation was not reciprocated.”

He also cited the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where substantial evidence was provided to Pakistani authorities. That material, he said, was either ignored or misused, with Pakistan failing to act on links connecting the attackers to its intelligence services.

