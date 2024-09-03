Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

Indian High Commissioner to Brunei, Alok Amitabh Dimri, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brunei as “historic,” highlighting that this marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the nation. PM Modi embarked on his visit to Brunei on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The visit is set to involve high-level engagements with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the Royal Family.

Significance of the Visit

In a statement to ANI, High Commissioner Dimri emphasized the significance of this visit: “Honourable Prime Minister is on a two-day official tour to Brunei Darussalam on 3rd and 4th September. In our four decades of diplomatic relationship, this is the first bilateral official visit by the Prime Minister of India to Brunei Darussalam. It is a historic moment in our bilateral relationship and also for the Indian community in Brunei Darussalam that high-level bilateral engagement between Prime Minister Shri Modi and His Majesty the King is going to take place.”

Also read: Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Protests Intensify in Kolkata’s Lalbazaar

Dimri also highlighted the deep cultural connections between India and Brunei, noting that the two nations have been “civilizational neighbours.” He elaborated on the historical ties, stating, “India shares deep historical roots and bonds with Southeast Asia. The Malayan tradition of this geography which is located in the Borneo Island of Southeast Asian Seas derives deep linkages be it, linguistic, anthropological, ethnic, architectural, religious motives, customs and traditions, norms from India, South India, including words say for example ‘deerghayu’, ‘anugrahhariguru.’”

Cultural and Diplomatic Exchanges

The High Commissioner pointed out that traditional Indian greetings such as ‘namaskar’ and ‘pranam’ are used as formal greetings in Brunei, reflecting the enduring cultural exchange between the two nations.

On the anticipated outcomes of the visit, Dimri mentioned that a joint statement and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected. “We are expecting a joint statement, which would take stock of the bilateral relations and between both countries. The statement is also expected to cover the key areas of interest between both countries. India also has a space station in Brunei, which helps ISRO with some key launches,” he said.

Deepening Bilateral Relations

Dimri further elaborated on the strong bilateral relations between India and Brunei. He noted that despite Brunei’s small size and economy, the Indian diaspora has made significant contributions. “Despite the small economy and geography, the Indian diaspora has been deeply entrenched here. Indians have made deep inroads here. There is a prominent Tamilian community, Malyali community, Sindhis and Punjabis and we also see Marathas and Gujaratis,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the unique aspects of Brunei, including its small population of around 400,000. “We have to understand the geographies first. This is a very small geography with a population of 4,00,000 people. We call it a subcontinent, but we are a continent-sized country. So there are those imbalances. But then relations never come with the conditions, as I shared with you, that our exchanges have been deep. And despite the small geography and the economy, the Indian traders, exports and Indian diaspora have been deeply entrenched here,” Dimri added.

Looking Ahead

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in discussions covering all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation with Brunei and will explore new areas of collaboration. Brunei’s role as an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific will also be a focal point of the discussions.

Following his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore from September 4-5, 2024, to continue his diplomatic engagements in Southeast Asia.