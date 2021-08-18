Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took over the presidential palace. Thousands of people rushed to the airport in order to leave the country leading to chaotic scenes there.

An Indian national, who was evacuated from Kabul on Tuesday, recalled the horror-stricken period after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital city, saying thousands of people including the elderly, women, and children are at the Kabul airport, waiting to leave the city.

Thanking the Indian government for evacuating people from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the evacuee, who does not wish to reveal his identity, said “so many” Indians are still stuck there and urged the government to evacuate them.

Sharing his story, the man said he and his family was in a panic after the Taliban entered Kabul and his daughter was running a high fever.

“We were in panic. My daughter was running a high fever. There was a curfew between 8 pm and 6 am (in Kabul). It was very difficult for us because we didn’t know what was happening outside. We first reached Indian embassy and the airport,” he said.

The Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster with 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff, landed at Jamnagar airbase from Afghanistan earlier in the day.

Two IAF transport aircraft later landed at the Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad with people who were evacuated from Kabul to Jamnagar. IAF had sent additional C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Jamnagar to bring passengers to Delhi.

“It took us around 12 hours to finally depart Kabul. We’re thankful to the embassy and the Indian Government. I want to especially thank IAF for evacuating us in time. There are still so many Indians there. I urge government to evacuate them,” he added.

More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, sources said.

India has been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation in the country.