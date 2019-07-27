An Indian family caught stealing stuff from the Bali hotel situated in Indonesia. The family was seen offering money to the authorities rejected.

A video which shows an Indian group of tourists stealing accessories and other stuff from a hotel situated in Bali, Indonesia has gone viral and has shocked the whole Indian community and other people of the world too. The video shows a man who appears to be a member of the Bali hotel is seen checking the baggage of an Indian family while they were coming out of the resort. The members of the Indian family are seen arguing with the hotel staff first but the man who was scanning the bags didn’t stop and was continuously taking out the stolen stuff from the suitcase which included decorative pieces, electronics, towels, and other stuff. One of the women from the family was seen apologizing for the thing and she said that she will pay the hotel authorities too, she requested the hotel authorities to leave them for now as they are on a family tour and if they’ll get late then their flight will miss.

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

Other security officials can be witnessed in the video checking and scanning the baggage. One of the men in the video says to the official authority of the hotel that he will pay for everything but the hotel authority refused to make the payment by saying that they know that he has a lot of money but this is not a respected thing to do.

The video of the family has been shared at Twitter by a user known as Hemanth, who wrote in his caption that such people ar nothing but an embarrassment for India. Each of them carrying an Indian passport should remember that they are representing their country and should behave in a sophisticated way in other countries.

Here is how social media reacted:

Obviously 1.3Billion Indians can't be all good and obedient ! BUT!!!! There should be workshops before anyone gets Indian passport !

How to behave when ur going to a diff. Country . — Bill Gates Mera Baap Hai !! (@StealYaMoney) July 27, 2019

Disgusting..V shld circulate as it vl create awareness nd educate fellow countrymen. But worried about the negative impact globaly — pm (@PrabhaMudda) July 27, 2019

This is shameful… But Omar Abdullah retweeting it is bizarre as his family is the one of the many families who has looted the taxpayers money of India to keep his dynasty politics ongoing. — madhu (@1234567mads) July 27, 2019

What a shame .. dont understand what do they get by stealing hotel items ? if they can afford a holiday outside India then i am sure they can easily afford them .. then what makes them to steal these things ? Just for fun ? For sure their passports should be cancelled 🤬 — Crime Master Gogo 2.0😎 (@Aaila_GOGO) July 27, 2019

wth….what kind of people are these yuck.

in the flight from San Fran to Delhi, My friend saw a middle aunty was stealing peanut packets from the flight food area, when he confronted her she started abusing her.

mtlb kya cheap log h, USA jane k paise hain aur badam khane k nhi — world is a mess (@LocalVocal_) July 27, 2019

This is exactly the reason why Indian railways had the foresight to attach a toilet mug to a chain. But there is still theft of blankets and pillows taking place.@acjoshi knows best. — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) July 27, 2019

I can almost bet this family is a Modi bhakt — Amit Jain (@GoodWill_Nation) July 27, 2019

1. There are cheapskates of all colors in all countries. It's not like you don't find such people in the west, YES even goras do this.

2. Companies like MMT, and Goibibo have also played their part in creating cheap tourists, the likes of which never existed earlier. — BeingBodhisattva (@BeingBodhisatva) July 27, 2019

Exactly. It’s not like those items were on sale. The offer to pay by these people is again a sign of their arrogance and belief in the power of their money. — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

We Indians are really stupid. Yes, it's a matter of disgrace. However, matter could have been sorted out without sharing on internet. Nobody will remember the family. By making it viral, Indian tourists will be looked down. This sharing act is bringing even more embarrassment. — Chetan (@chetanparkash) July 27, 2019

