Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian diaspora in London protested outside the Indian High Commission, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and urging global sanctions on Pakistan.

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India


In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, the Indian diaspora in London came together in a large, peaceful protest outside the Indian High Commission to condemn terrorism and express unwavering solidarity with India.

Organised by members of the Friends of India Society International, UK, the protest served as a powerful demonstration against Pakistan’s continued support of cross-border terrorism. Speaking to ANI, a protester stated: “We have gathered here outside the Indian Commission to support the Indian people and the Indian community because innocent people died.”

Call for International Sanctions

The demonstrators demanded stronger international action against Pakistan. A member of the protest urged: “State-sponsored terrorism coming from the next-door neighbour should be alienated and classified as international terrorism. The Pakistan government should realise that it cannot continue this… The West should impose economic sanctions on Pakistan.”

The crowd called for Pakistan to be declared a state sponsor of terrorism and encouraged Western powers to impose strict economic sanctions, signaling that diplomatic pressure must match the gravity of the ongoing threat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Countering Pro-Khalistani, Pro-Pakistani Demonstrators

The protest also served to counter a parallel demonstration by pro-Khalistani and pro-Pakistani groups that had gathered outside the same location. In response, members of the Indian community waved the Indian national flag, held up placards condemning terrorism and extremism, and raised slogans in support of national unity.

The protesters made it clear that divisive ideologies would not be tolerated, especially at a time when the nation is mourning a tragic terror strike.

India’s Strong Diplomatic and Strategic Response

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken multiple steps to isolate Pakistan diplomatically:

  • Indus Waters Treaty has been held in abeyance

  • Integrated Check Post at Attari has been shut down

  • India is reducing High Commission staff strength

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Review

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with:

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

  • CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan

  • Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs

  • NSA Ajit Doval

This followed an earlier Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on April 23. According to government sources, PM Modi emphasized: “It is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.”

He also reaffirmed full faith in the Indian Armed Forces, granting them complete operational freedom in deciding the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Video: Massive Sandstorm Hits Southern Israel Amid Jerusalem Wildfires

Filed under

London protest Indian community Pahalgam terror attack protest UK UK Indians condemn Pakistan

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi R

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad
Mike Waltz’s resignatio

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?
newsx

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’
newsx

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar
newsx

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India
newsx

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After