Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian diaspora in London protested outside the Indian High Commission, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and urging global sanctions on Pakistan.

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, the Indian diaspora in London came together in a large, peaceful protest outside the Indian High Commission to condemn terrorism and express unwavering solidarity with India.

Organised by members of the Friends of India Society International, UK, the protest served as a powerful demonstration against Pakistan’s continued support of cross-border terrorism. Speaking to ANI, a protester stated: “We have gathered here outside the Indian Commission to support the Indian people and the Indian community because innocent people died.”

Call for International Sanctions

The demonstrators demanded stronger international action against Pakistan. A member of the protest urged: “State-sponsored terrorism coming from the next-door neighbour should be alienated and classified as international terrorism. The Pakistan government should realise that it cannot continue this… The West should impose economic sanctions on Pakistan.”

The crowd called for Pakistan to be declared a state sponsor of terrorism and encouraged Western powers to impose strict economic sanctions, signaling that diplomatic pressure must match the gravity of the ongoing threat.

Countering Pro-Khalistani, Pro-Pakistani Demonstrators

The protest also served to counter a parallel demonstration by pro-Khalistani and pro-Pakistani groups that had gathered outside the same location. In response, members of the Indian community waved the Indian national flag, held up placards condemning terrorism and extremism, and raised slogans in support of national unity.

The protesters made it clear that divisive ideologies would not be tolerated, especially at a time when the nation is mourning a tragic terror strike.

India’s Strong Diplomatic and Strategic Response

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken multiple steps to isolate Pakistan diplomatically:

Indus Waters Treaty has been held in abeyance

Integrated Check Post at Attari has been shut down

India is reducing High Commission staff strength

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Review

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan

Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs

NSA Ajit Doval

This followed an earlier Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on April 23. According to government sources, PM Modi emphasized: “It is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.”

He also reaffirmed full faith in the Indian Armed Forces, granting them complete operational freedom in deciding the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response.

