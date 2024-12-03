Indian Founder Saved By Apple Watch After Car Crash In The US

An Indian tech founder narrowly escaped a severe car crash in the United States, thanks to the life-saving capabilities of his Apple Watch.

An Indian tech founder narrowly escaped a severe car crash in the United States, thanks to the life-saving capabilities of his Apple Watch. Kuldeep Dhankar, founder of Last9.io, shared his experience on social media, detailing how the device detected the collision and alerted emergency services promptly.

Crash on I-5 Highway

Dhankar described the incident, stating, “Got rear-ended by a car while we were at standstill in traffic, on the I-5 yesterday. The car behind was probably a total loss. (We are perfectly safe).”

The Apple Watch’s crash detection feature automatically dialed 911, leading to a swift response. “Apple Watch detected that we were in a crash and auto-called 911, and there was an officer on the scene within minutes,” Dhankar wrote.

The quick intervention by the California Highway Patrol allowed Dhankar and his fellow passengers to continue their journey safely. He added, “We were able to leave in 30 minutes and got to our destination safe. So impressed by Apple Watch and California Highway Patrol. Also thankful. Very thankful.”

The post included an image of the damaged vehicle on the highway, highlighting the crucial role of modern technology and efficient emergency services in ensuring safety.

Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

In contrast, a tragic incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where three individuals lost their lives after their car plunged off an unfinished bridge into a river. The victims, en route to a wedding, were reportedly relying on GPS navigation, which directed them onto an under-construction flyover.

The vehicle fell 50 feet into the Ramganga River. Local residents discovered the wreckage the next morning. Police later identified two of the victims as Vivek and Amit, while the identity of the third is under investigation. The vehicle was reportedly a hired taxi.

While Dhankar’s story underscores the benefits of advanced technology in emergencies, the Bareilly tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of caution when navigating unfamiliar routes, particularly with reliance on GPS systems.

