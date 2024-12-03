Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Founder Saved By Apple Watch After Car Crash In The US

An Indian tech founder narrowly escaped a severe car crash in the United States, thanks to the life-saving capabilities of his Apple Watch.

Indian Founder Saved By Apple Watch After Car Crash In The US

An Indian tech founder narrowly escaped a severe car crash in the United States, thanks to the life-saving capabilities of his Apple Watch. Kuldeep Dhankar, founder of Last9.io, shared his experience on social media, detailing how the device detected the collision and alerted emergency services promptly.

Crash on I-5 Highway

Dhankar described the incident, stating, “Got rear-ended by a car while we were at standstill in traffic, on the I-5 yesterday. The car behind was probably a total loss. (We are perfectly safe).”

The Apple Watch’s crash detection feature automatically dialed 911, leading to a swift response. “Apple Watch detected that we were in a crash and auto-called 911, and there was an officer on the scene within minutes,” Dhankar wrote.

The quick intervention by the California Highway Patrol allowed Dhankar and his fellow passengers to continue their journey safely. He added, “We were able to leave in 30 minutes and got to our destination safe. So impressed by Apple Watch and California Highway Patrol. Also thankful. Very thankful.”

The post included an image of the damaged vehicle on the highway, highlighting the crucial role of modern technology and efficient emergency services in ensuring safety.

Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

In contrast, a tragic incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where three individuals lost their lives after their car plunged off an unfinished bridge into a river. The victims, en route to a wedding, were reportedly relying on GPS navigation, which directed them onto an under-construction flyover.

The vehicle fell 50 feet into the Ramganga River. Local residents discovered the wreckage the next morning. Police later identified two of the victims as Vivek and Amit, while the identity of the third is under investigation. The vehicle was reportedly a hired taxi.

While Dhankar’s story underscores the benefits of advanced technology in emergencies, the Bareilly tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of caution when navigating unfamiliar routes, particularly with reliance on GPS systems.

Read More : SRO’s PSLV-XL To Launch Europe’s Proba-3 Solar Mission From Sriharikota

Filed under

Apple car crash Indian Founder Saved

Advertisement

Also Read

EU Considers Easing Protections For Grey Wolves Amid Rising Conflict

EU Considers Easing Protections For Grey Wolves Amid Rising Conflict

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As...

How Social Media Is Shaping Bengaluru Weddings: 30% More Guests, 12% Smaller Budgets – What’s Driving This Trend?

How Social Media Is Shaping Bengaluru Weddings: 30% More Guests, 12% Smaller Budgets – What’s...

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai: PV Sindhu’s Fiancé And Former IPL Team Member

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai: PV Sindhu’s Fiancé And Former IPL Team Member

Why FSSAI Has Classified Packaged Water As A ‘High-Risk’ – What You Need To Know

Why FSSAI Has Classified Packaged Water As A ‘High-Risk’ – What You Need To Know

Entertainment

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A U-Turn, Says People Misread It

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Dance to Pahadi Song with Wife Sakshi Goes Viral; Fans Adore the ‘Beautiful Moment’

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Dance to Pahadi Song with Wife Sakshi Goes Viral; Fans Adore the

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox