Indian Government Sets Up Control Room to Monitor Trump’s Liberation Day As U.S. Prepares For Reciprocal Tariffs

Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s impending declaration of reciprocal tariffs, the Indian government has set up a specific control room to track events closely. Senior officials say the declaration is to be made at 1:30 AM IST and can have major repercussions for India’s trade and economic policy.

Sources verify that senior officials from the important ministries of commerce, industry, and finance will be present in the control room to gauge the possible effects on India’s exports and international trade positioning. The action is an indication of India’s active response to mitigating any negative effects that might stem from the U.S.’s change of trade policy.

India Prepares for Potential Tariff Situations

With uncertainty hanging over the nature, scope, and imposition of the proposed tariffs, India’s Commerce Ministry has come up with four scenarios under which the duties could be levied. Trade analysts opine that the U.S. could impose these tariffs in one of three manners:

Country-wise tariffs, targeting particular countries, including India, China, and others. Industry-specific tariffs, targeting industries like textiles, pharma, and IT services. Tariffs on specific products, which might hit major Indian exports like steel, aluminum, and auto parts. A mix of these strategies, depending on trade interests and geopolitical realities.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade at more than $190 billion in 2024. Any tariff hike would interfere with supply chains, dampen India’s export competitiveness, and exert further pressure on domestic industries.

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ and the U.S. Trade Stance

President Trump has labeled the tariff announcement as a “Liberation Day” for America, insisting that the new tariffs are to counter what he describes as unfair trade practices. The action comes in line with his administration’s efforts to narrow the U.S. trade deficit and secure what it sees as a level playing field.

According to the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) 2025 National Trade Estimate Report, American goods face significantly higher tariffs when entering India compared to Indian goods entering the U.S. U.S. exports to India face an average tariff of 7.7%, while Indian exports to the U.S. attract only 2.8%.

Further disparities exist in agricultural trade. Indian agricultural exports to America are charged a 5.3% tariff, while American agricultural exports to India have to pay a substantial 37.7% tariff.

This difference of 32.4% in agricultural tariffs has been one of the contentious areas for the Trump administration.

Impact on Indian Industries and Exporters

Indian exporters, particularly those handling textiles, pharmaceuticals, steel, and auto components, fear that increased American tariffs would undermine their cost competitiveness in export markets. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has asked the government to immediately initiate diplomatic talks to soften the blow.

“We are following the developments very closely. Sudden tariff imposition can impact our trade flows and also cause inconvenience to long-term contracts with American buyers,” stated a senior FIEO official.

In spite of tensions, India and the U.S. have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, with both parties seeking to finalize the first phase by late 2025 (September-October). One hopes that India’s current trade negotiations with the U.S. could result in preferable tariff exceptions.

The two nations have also set a target to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. India might escape draconian tariff increases and instead gain preferential treatment in specific industries if negotiations are successful.

India’s response will depend on the actual terms of Trump’s tariff proposal. According to officials, India can consider three main countermeasures:

Retaliatory tariffs: Like the trade wars of the past, India can increase duties on certain U.S. imports. Diplomatic negotiations: Top-level diplomatic negotiations with Washington to negotiate exemptions or graduated tariff imposition. Diversification of trade partners: Consolidation of economic relations with Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America to cut dependence on American markets.

