Indian Man Brutally Thrashed In Racially Motivated Attack In Australia

An Indian student, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally attacked and racially abused in the South Australian city of Adelaide. Viral videos showed five men assaulting him. Singh suffered serious injuries. One suspect was arrested as police investigate. The attack has shocked the Indian community.

The Indian man was with his wife during the incident

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 23, 2025 20:02:00 IST

An Indian man was reportedly thrashed and abused racially by a group of unidentified men in South Australia.

Local media reports say that some men approached him without any reason and attacked him while shouting racial slurs.

According to the reports, the altercation started during a car parking dispute last Saturday around 9:22 PM.

The victim is known as Charanpreet Singh, and reportedly he was with his wife during the incident.

They said, “f— off, Indian,” Singh was quoted as saying by the media reports.

The Indian Man Is 23-Year-Old And Studies In Australia

Singh added that he “tried to defend myself,” but they hit him until he “lost consciousness.”

The victim is a student in Australia and feels unsafe after the incident.

He says that cases like these “make you feel like you should just go back,” while adding that you cannot change “your skin color.”

Videos show that at least five men are using metal knuckles and sharp objects to hit Singh.

A woman, who is likely making the video, can be heard pleading to the attackers as she screams in shock and panic.

After beating Singh, the attackers left him unconscious on the road.

Reportedly, he suffered several serious injuries, which include brain trauma and multiple fractures to his face.

One Arrested By Australian Police In Connection With The Assault

Emergency teams arrived rapidly and took the victim to a hospital in Royal Adelaide, where he received the treatment.

The Australian Police confirmed that they arrested a 20-year-old man from Enfield and charged him with assault.

Police are also seeing the CCTV footage to identify other suspects involved in the case.

They also appealed to the public for additional information about the attackers in a bid to trace them.

The attack has left the Indian community in Adelaide shocked and worried, as they are concerned about the safety of international students and immigrants in Australia. 

People have shared messages of support for Singh online and called for tough actions against racially charged violence.

South Australia’s Premier Peter Malinauskas also condemned the attack.

He said, “Any racial assault is completely unacceptable and not reflective of the values held by most people in our state,” local media reports noted.

