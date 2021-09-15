Puneet Singh Chandlok, president of Indian World Forum, confirmed the abduction. He informed the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident and requested them to take immediate action.

A 50-year-old Indian named Bansri Lal Arendeh was abducted at gunpoint at 11th police district of Kabul along with his staff on Tuesday morning. While the staff was able to escape after being beaten mercilessly, Arendeh is still held captive. Puneet Singh Chandlok, president of Indian World Forum, confirmed the abduction. He informed the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident and requested them to take immediate action.

“I have informed about the same to the Ministry of External Affairs and requested their immediate intervention and assistance in this regard,” he said. The local officials have informed the investigation agencies about the incident and search operations have started.

Arendeh has a family living Faridabad in Delhi. According to sources, the incident occurred at 8am when they were starting off with their regular shop duties. Chandlok said, “I have been informed by the Afghan-Hindu Sikh community that Bansri Lal Arendeh was abducted yesterday around 8 am from the vicinity of his shop. He is into the business of pharmaceutical products and was going about his usual routine along with his staff in the shop before the abduction.”

“He along with his staff was abducted, but his staff managed to escape. They were mercilessly beaten by the abductors. This incident happened in the 11th Police district of Kabul,” Puneet Singh Chandhok said. The Taliban has denied any involvement in the incident. They claim that they have no awareness about the incident whatsoever and any talk about them kidnapping the man are not true.