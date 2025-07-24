LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Medical Team Starts Treatment of Victims In Bangladesh After Jet Crash

An Indian medical team is treating victims of a fighter jet crash in Dhaka that killed 29 and injured 57, mostly students. The team includes burn specialists from top Delhi hospitals. Bangladesh welcomed India’s support, while PM Modi offered condolences and aid.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 24, 2025 19:12:00 IST

A Visiting Indian medical team on Thursday began treatment of patients injured in a fighter jet crash in Bangladesh, officials said.

A medical team on Wednesday evening arrived in Dhaka to support burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh’s capital.

“The Indian medical team members have met with the doctors in Dhaka. They have seen the patients. They are continuing their activities”, an official of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, told ANI.

“The specialised team consists of Doctors and nurses from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, which are the two top hospitals in India specialising in burn and plastic surgery”, he added.

Bangladesh Appreciates India’s Gesture

Bangladeshi people welcomed the Indian medical team at this critical time for the better treatment of the victims.

“We deeply mourn the tragedy. We do not want to lose anybody. We want that the highest treatment should be ensured”, Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, told ANI.

Bangladesh government has decided to give state honours to two teachers of Milesstone School and College who were killed

Multiple Deaths And Injuries Due To The Incident

According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 29 and 57 injured, mostly students were admitted to various hospitals in the capital, Dhaka. Injured others were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police, army, maids, electricians, and others.

The death toll may rise again, as among the injured, 25 patients have serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

On July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash.

(Inputs From ANI)

