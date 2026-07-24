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Home > World News > Indian Migrant Found Dead in Israel; Jerusalem Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Indian Migrant Found Dead in Israel; Jerusalem Police Arrest Murder Suspect

An Indian man working in Israel was found dead in a Jerusalem apartment under mysterious circumstances. Police have arrested a suspect and launched a detailed murder investigation as the motive remains unknown.

Indian Worker Found Dead in Jerusalem Apartment. (Photo: Representative Only)
Indian Worker Found Dead in Jerusalem Apartment. (Photo: Representative Only)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 13:14 IST

An Indian man working in Israel has reportedly died in an apartment in Jerusalem’s Katamon area. The victim, who was suspected to be 40 years of age, was discovered lying on the floor covered in blood. The police said they acted fast after receiving a tip-off regarding the murder and cordoned the area for investigations.
 
Chief Superintendent Yuval Reuven of Moria Police Station said investigators arrived at the scene and found the body covered in blood. He said the police were quick to act and arrested the suspect soon after the crime.
 

Suspect Arrested, Motive Still Unknown

According to Ynetnews, authorities suspect that there is a criminal motive behind the death of the Indian man. A 31-year-old citizen of Israel from the city of Eilat was arrested as a suspect in connection with the murder.
 
The reason behind the death and the motive of the murder are still unknown. The Israeli authorities have also not revealed the name of the deceased individual yet.
 
The commander of Jerusalem District, Avshalom Peled, made a visit to the crime location and later ordered the investigation to be handed over to Jerusalem District Central Unit (YAMAR), which deals with serious criminal cases.
 
The Israeli police stated that the forensic teams are continuing to gather evidence and investigating further in order to find out the truth behind the incident.
 

Indian Workers in Israel

Israel is home to a large number of Indian workers. As reported by India’s Ministry of External Affairs, there are about 32,000 Indian workers in Israel as of October 2024. Among these, about 12,000 have come since October 2023. About 6,365 workers have come under the labour deal signed between India and Israel in November 2023, whereas others came through private channels.
 
In the first half of this year, India and Israel decided to permit the entry of 50,000 more Indian workers into Israel within the next five years. This decision was made during the discussions held between the Prime Ministers of both countries, Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu. Most Indian workers in Israel work in the construction and caregiving sectors of their country.
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Indian Migrant Found Dead in Israel; Jerusalem Police Arrest Murder Suspect
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