Thursday, December 19, 2024
Indian National In US Pleads Guilty In An Attempt To Persuade Minor For Sex

The plea deal states that between May 22 and May 24, Patel spoke online with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

A US lawyer announced on Wednesday that Kirtan Patel, a 24-year-old Indian national, had been pleaded guilty to trying to persuade a minor to have sex.

Patel, a Florida resident, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.



However, the individual was a special agent working undercover for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Patel and the undercover agent had a sexually explicit conversation.

According to US Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Patel was eventually arrested after he went to a location in Marion County for the purpose of having sex with the child.

(WITH INPUTS)

