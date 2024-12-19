Indian National In US Pleads Guilty In An Attempt To Persuade Minor For Sex

The plea deal states that between May 22 and May 24, Patel spoke online with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

A US lawyer announced on Wednesday that Kirtan Patel, a 24-year-old Indian national, had been pleaded guilty to trying to persuade a minor to have sex.

Patel, a Florida resident, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The plea deal states that between May 22 and May 24, Patel spoke online with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

However, the individual was a special agent working undercover for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Patel and the undercover agent had a sexually explicit conversation.

According to US Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Patel was eventually arrested after he went to a location in Marion County for the purpose of having sex with the child.

