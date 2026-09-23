Indian National Killed, 19 Rescued As Vessel MV Cape Dao Comes Under Attack Off Oman

One Indian national was killed and 19 others were rescued after the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao came under attack off the east coast of Oman while sailing toward India, according to authorities. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial vessels and seafarers navigating key international waterways in the region.

Crew Evacuated After Vessel Comes Under Attack

The MV Cape Dao was reportedly heading towards India when it came under attack off the Omani coast. A total of 27 crew members were evacuated, according to the maritime authorities. One crew member was killed in the incident, while several others were rescued. Authorities did not initially disclose the nationality of the crew member who died. India later confirmed that the deceased was an Indian national.

نفذت إحدى سفن البحرية السلطانية العُمانية بالتعاون والتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة عملية إخلاء لطاقم السفينة التجارية (CAPE DAO) التي ترفع علم أنتيغوا وباربودا، حيث جرى إخلاء (٢٧) فردا من طاقمها وتقديم الرعاية الصحية اللازمة لهم، إثر تعرض السفينة لاستهداف على بُعد (٢٫٥) ميل بحري من… pic.twitter.com/wt6KcSrbf0 — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) September 23, 2026

Indian Embassy Coordinates With Oman

The Embassy of India in Oman said it was in close coordination with Omani authorities over the safety of the crew members. The embassy was also coordinating with relevant authorities and the family of the deceased Indian national. India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed condolences to the family and condemned the attack on the commercial vessel.

India Calls for End to Attacks on Commercial Shipping

The latest incident comes amid previous attacks and killings involving commercial vessels in the region, highlighting continuing concerns over maritime security and the safety of seafarers. India called for an immediate end to the targeting of commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure. New Delhi also stressed the need to restore free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region. The incident involving MV Cape Dao is likely to renew concerns over the security of vital shipping routes and the risks faced by crews operating in waters affected by regional tensions.

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