Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated

Indian government continues to issue warnings and advisories, urging citizens to be cautious about suspicious job offers, particularly in regions notorious for human trafficking and illegal labor practices.

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated


The Government of India, in coordination with local authorities in Myanmar and Thailand, successfully facilitated the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals who were deceived by fraudulent job offers and forced into cybercrime operations in Myanmar. The rescued individuals were flown back to India by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A statement released by the MEA confirmed the concerted efforts of the Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand in securing the release of the victims. “Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand have coordinated with local authorities to secure the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals today by an IAF aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand,” the statement read.

The Ministry also emphasized that the Indian government has been making sustained efforts to rescue and bring back citizens who have fallen prey to such employment scams in various Southeast Asian countries. Several Indians have been lured by fake job offers and subsequently forced into illegal activities, particularly in scam centers operating along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Verify the credentials

Reiterating its cautionary advisories, the Indian government urged citizens to thoroughly verify the credentials of foreign employers through Indian embassies and consulates before accepting overseas job offers. “Indian nationals have been again advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer,” the MEA stated.

This latest repatriation follows a similar incident in December 2024, when the Indian Embassy in Myanmar facilitated the release of six Indian nationals trapped in scam compounds in Myawaddy. At that time, the embassy reported that the rescued individuals had reached the local police station for further deportation to India. According to official figures, a total of 101 Indian nationals had been repatriated from Myanmar since July 2024.

“Six more Indian nationals trapped at scam compounds in Myawaddy reached the local police station for further deportation to India yesterday. 101 Indians have been repatriated to India since July 2024. We reiterate our advice against job offers in the area without consulting Missions,” the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated on social media platform X.

The Indian government continues to issue warnings and advisories, urging citizens to be cautious about suspicious job offers, particularly in regions notorious for human trafficking and illegal labor practices. Authorities remain committed to assisting Indian nationals caught in such fraudulent schemes and ensuring their safe return to the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

