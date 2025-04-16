Indian Nationals Killed in Dubai Bakery Attack, Pakistani Assailant Allegedly Shouts Religious Slogans

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident and stated that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who assured full assistance for the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains and support to the bereaved families.

Two Indian nationals were killed and another injured in a violent sword attack at a bakery in Dubai. According to the families of the victims, the assailant, a Pakistani national, allegedly shouted religious slogans while carrying out the attack.

The attack took place on April 11 at Modern Bakery LLC, where all the victims were employed. The deceased were identified as Ashtapu Premsagar (35), a resident of Soan village in Nirmal district, and Srinivas, from Nizamabad district, Telangana. A third worker, Sagar, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dubai.

Family members of the victims confirmed that Premsagar was killed with a sword by the assailant during working hours. His uncle, A. Poshetty, told PTI that Premsagar had been working in Dubai for nearly six years and was the sole earner for his wife and two children. “We haven’t even broken the news to his wife and kids yet. The family is in shock,” Poshetty said.

Official Response

The killings have drawn strong reactions from Indian leaders and officials. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident and stated that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who assured full assistance for the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains and support to the bereaved families.

“Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai, Ashtapu Premsagar and Srinivas. Spoke to Hon’ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji, and he has assured full support for the families and urgent repatriation of the mortal remains,” Revanth Reddy posted on X.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also conveyed his condolences and said that both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian consulate in Dubai were closely coordinating with local authorities to expedite the investigation and legal process.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Shri Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Shri Srinivas, both workers from Telangana, attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on 11 April,” Kumar said in a post on X.

Dubai Police have reportedly taken the accused into custody and launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack. Indian consular officials in Dubai have urged authorities to fast-track the legal process and ensure justice for the victims’ families.

